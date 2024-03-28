Flexible Electronics Global Business Report 2024 - Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$26.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$52.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flexible Electronic Batteries segment is estimated at 19.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 13.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Grow in Prominence

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

Smart Products Drive Growth of Flexible Hybrid Electronics

Flexible Inorganic Bioelectronics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

Production of Flexible and Stretchable Inorganic Devices

Emerging Innovative Applications in Bioelectronics

Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities

Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics

Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics Market

OLEDs Emerge as a Key Segment

E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain

Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Smartphones: A Fast Growing Market for Flexible Electronics

Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand

Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2023

Vital Role of Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications

Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Opportunities

Rising Demand for Portable Devices Drives Flexible Batteries Market

Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry

Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut

Growing Interest on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Augurs Well for Market Growth

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology

Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology

Graphene: A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and Stretchable Electronic Devices

The report features profiles of 60+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

BASF

3M Company

Applied Materials

Amphenol

AI Technology

Blue Spark Technologies

AirBorn

Alba Elettronica

American Circuit Technology

Andus Electronic

Circuitronics

Cirexx International, Inc.

Cirly SAS

CONTAG

BrightVolt



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude

Substrate Materials Used in Flexible Electronics

Application Segments

End-Use Sectors

Recent Market Activity

Wide Addressable Market Sustains Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific: An Important Regional Market

Developed Regions to Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Flexible Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Displays Market by Type (2018 & 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Shipments for Conventional Displays and Flexible Displays

Global Flexible Displays Market by Application: 2023

Global Flexible Display Market by Type: 2023

Global Smartphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2023): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable and Foldable Displays

Global Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2010-2023

Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets

Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2023

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep4ebx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.