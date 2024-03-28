Flexible Electronics Global Business Report 2024 - Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$26.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$52.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flexible Electronic Batteries segment is estimated at 19.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 13.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Grow in Prominence
- Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits
- New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations
- Smart Products Drive Growth of Flexible Hybrid Electronics
- Flexible Inorganic Bioelectronics: A Rapidly Evolving Field
- Production of Flexible and Stretchable Inorganic Devices
- Emerging Innovative Applications in Bioelectronics
- Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities
- Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics
- Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics Market
- OLEDs Emerge as a Key Segment
- E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain
- Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Smartphones: A Fast Growing Market for Flexible Electronics
- Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand
- Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.
- Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand
- Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2023
- Vital Role of Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications
- Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Portable Devices Drives Flexible Batteries Market
- Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry
- Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut
- Growing Interest on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology
- Graphene: A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and Stretchable Electronic Devices
The report features profiles of 60+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- BASF
- 3M Company
- Applied Materials
- Amphenol
- AI Technology
- Blue Spark Technologies
- AirBorn
- Alba Elettronica
- American Circuit Technology
- Andus Electronic
- Circuitronics
- Cirexx International, Inc.
- Cirly SAS
- CONTAG
- BrightVolt
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude
- Substrate Materials Used in Flexible Electronics
- Application Segments
- End-Use Sectors
- Recent Market Activity
- Wide Addressable Market Sustains Growth Opportunities
- Asia-Pacific: An Important Regional Market
- Developed Regions to Remain Key Revenue Contributors
- Flexible Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Displays Market by Type (2018 & 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Shipments for Conventional Displays and Flexible Displays
- Global Flexible Displays Market by Application: 2023
- Global Flexible Display Market by Type: 2023
- Global Smartphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2023): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable and Foldable Displays
- Global Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2010-2023
- Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets
- Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
- Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2023
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep4ebx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.