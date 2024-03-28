Mango Puree Market is set to expand at 7% CAGR by 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 3.56 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mango puree market is predicted to be valued at US$ 1.8 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 3.56 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 7%.



The market for mango puree is expanding as customer demand for natural and healthful food products rises. Smoothies, drinks, desserts, sauces, etc., are using mango puree, which is densely becoming popular as an ingredient due to its flavor and nutritional value.

Dangers and difficulties are some of the major reasons the market faces. The effect of weather variations and climate change has become hazardous for mango production. Adverse weather conditions like hurricanes, floods, and droughts majorly impact the production of mango crops, which causes shortages and price volatility in the market.

Besides challenges, the market also sees potentialities with every passing day. Convenience food and beverage sales are growing worldwide. Ready-to-use food ingredients like mango puree are in high demand due to changing lifestyles and rising urbanization. Manufacturers can profit from this trend by providing value-added products and creating packaging formats that meet changing consumer tastes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under source type, the organic mango puree is accounted to hold a market share of 65.2% in 2024.

Germany is expected to register at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2034.

India registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2034.

Based on end user, the beverage segment is accounted to hold a market share of 35.3% in 2024.

“The rise in consumer preference for natural and healthy food choices is one significant driver for the mango puree market,” Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Important competitors in the mango puree market are present like Del Monte Foods, ITC Limited, and Kiril Mischeff. Such market players provide a large selection of mango puree products that suit different needs in food and drink.

Strong competition strengthens innovation and boosts industry standards, giving consumers access to a wide range of premium mango puree options.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Kiril Mischeff, unveiled novel package designs for its line of mango puree goods. The developments were made to extend product shelf life, preserve freshness, and meet changing customer and food industry demands.

In 2021, ITC Limited introduced a high-end line of mango puree products under its well-known brand name. ITC Limited launched premium mango puree made from particular mango types using its agriculture and food processing knowledge.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global Mango Puree market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the Mango Puree market is segmented based on Source (Organic Mango Puree, Conventional Mango Puree), End Use (Infant Food, Beverage, Bakery and Snacks, Ice Cream and Yoghurt, Dressings and Sauces), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Segments

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Infant Food

Beverage

Bakery and Snacks

Ice Cream and Yoghurt

Dressings and Sauces



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 1.8 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 3.56 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 7 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Source

End use

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Döhler GmbH

Kiril Mischeff

Tree Top Inc.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

ITC Limited

KUO Group Capricorn Food Products India Ltd

SVZ International B.V.

Aditi Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Inborja S.A.

Kerr Concentrates Inc.

