IZEA Report Finds 40% of 18-to-29-Year-Olds Turn to TikTok for Product Research Before Making Big Purchases

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, released the 2024 United States edition of its research report, “ Trust in Influencer Marketing ,” today. The report is based on U.S. consumer sentiment and examines the effectiveness of influencer marketing in terms of consumer trust and engagement.



The survey found that social media influencers reach at least 83% of all respondents ages 18-60. Social media users under the age of 45 prefer influencer posts on TikTok and Instagram. Meanwhile, those 45 and older lean toward Facebook and YouTube.

“Consumers today are inundated with ads from every corner, yet they gravitate toward influencers. They place higher value on the opinions of these influencers over conventional advertising messages or celebrity endorsements,” said Ted Murphy, CEO and founder of IZEA. “Our research reveals that 51% of all respondents have purchased influencer-promoted products. It’s particularly interesting to note that certain demographics, such as those ages 45-60, find content created by influencers more persuasive than traditional, scripted advertising.”

Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

61% of social media users trust social media influencers over A-list celebrities.

50.7% of all respondents have purchased products promoted by influencers.

Consumers under 45 say influencer posts are the No. 1 way to get them to try a new product.



Key Insights for Marketers

40% of respondents ages 18-29 research products/services on TikTok before making a big purchase.

33% of respondents ages 18-29 say TikTok is the best platform to promote a product through an influencer.

33% of respondents older than 60 named Facebook as the best platform to promote a product through an influencer.

Those ages 45-60 are most likely to find influencer content more compelling than scripted advertising.

Insights for Social Media Audiences

Social media influencers reach 83% of all respondents ages 18-60.

Women are more likely to say TikTok (26.3%) is the top way to promote products, while men are more likely to say YouTube (28.5%).

More than 50% of all respondents regularly use Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, with TikTok coming in fourth at 38%.



Results from the study are based on the responses from 1,217 U.S. social media users over the age of 18. The 2024 report, which covers data for the past three years, is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

The report is available to download for free here: Trust in Influencer Marketing .

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

