Molded Fiber Trays Global Outlook Report 2024 - Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping & Storage of Wine Bottles

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Fiber Trays - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Molded Fiber Trays estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Transfer Molded Trays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Thermoformed Fiber segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Molded Fiber Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$457.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$406.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging & Sustainability and Versatility Benefits Boost Adoption in Different Industries
- Mounting Concerns over Pollution Caused by Non-Degradable Packaging Materials Turns Focus onto Molded Fiber Packaging
- Single Use Plastics Pollution Throws Spotlight on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging
- Food & Beverage Packaging: Customization & Shelf Life Advantages Fuel Use of Molded Fiber Trays
- Packaged Foods & Beverage Industry to Generate Sustained Opportunities for Molded Fiber Trays
- Rising Consumption of Eggs Fuels Need for Molded Fiber Trays
- Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping & Storage of Wine Bottles
- Growing Focus on Eco-friendly Materials Drives Increasing Use of Molded Fiber Trays in Foodservice Industry
- Increased Focus on Sustainable Products Drives Demand for Molded Fiber Trays in Food Service Industry
- Manufacturing Activity & Automotive Production Dynamics to Impact Demand for Automotive & Mechanical Parts Packaging Market
- Medical Industry Turns to Molded Fiber Trays as Sustainable Packaging Solution
- Demand for Consumer Durables & Electronics to Influence Market Demand
- Transportation & Logistics Emerge as Potential Market for Molded Fiber Tray Packaging
- Burgeoning Retail E-Commerce Market Presents Growth Opportunity for Molded Fiber Trays
- Advancements in Processing Technologies and Equipment Fuel Market Prospects
The report features profiles of 40+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Georgia-Pacific
- International Paper Company
- Huhtamaki
- DS Smith
- Pactiv
- BillerudKorsnas
- EnviroPAK
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton
- KEYES Packaging GroupA
- Sealed Air Corporation
- AR Packaging Group
- Henry Molded Products
- FiberCel
- OrCon Industries
- Kinyi Technology
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Molded Fiber Trays
- Manufacturing Process of Pulp Packaging
- Molded Pulp Types
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Food & Beverage Packaging: High Demand for Molded Fiber Trays
- Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Molded Fiber Trays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Single Use Plastics Pollution Throws Spotlight on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2010 through 2023
- Packaged Foods & Beverage Industry to Generate Sustained Opportunities for Molded Fiber Trays: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024
- Rising Consumption of Eggs Fuels Need for Molded Fiber Trays: Per Capita Consumption of Eggs in the US for 2010-2022
- Eggs Production Worldwide: Egg Production (in Billion) by Leading Countries
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users (in Million) Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects: 2019-2027
- Rise of E-Commerce and its Impact on Logistics Packaging Bodes Well: Global Retail E-Commerce Revenues (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yueznz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.