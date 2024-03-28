Molded Fiber Trays Global Outlook Report 2024 - Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping & Storage of Wine Bottles

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Fiber Trays - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Molded Fiber Trays estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Transfer Molded Trays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Thermoformed Fiber segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Molded Fiber Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$457.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$406.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging & Sustainability and Versatility Benefits Boost Adoption in Different Industries

Mounting Concerns over Pollution Caused by Non-Degradable Packaging Materials Turns Focus onto Molded Fiber Packaging

Single Use Plastics Pollution Throws Spotlight on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging

Food & Beverage Packaging: Customization & Shelf Life Advantages Fuel Use of Molded Fiber Trays

Packaged Foods & Beverage Industry to Generate Sustained Opportunities for Molded Fiber Trays

Rising Consumption of Eggs Fuels Need for Molded Fiber Trays

Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping & Storage of Wine Bottles

Growing Focus on Eco-friendly Materials Drives Increasing Use of Molded Fiber Trays in Foodservice Industry

Increased Focus on Sustainable Products Drives Demand for Molded Fiber Trays in Food Service Industry

Manufacturing Activity & Automotive Production Dynamics to Impact Demand for Automotive & Mechanical Parts Packaging Market

Medical Industry Turns to Molded Fiber Trays as Sustainable Packaging Solution

Demand for Consumer Durables & Electronics to Influence Market Demand

Transportation & Logistics Emerge as Potential Market for Molded Fiber Tray Packaging

Burgeoning Retail E-Commerce Market Presents Growth Opportunity for Molded Fiber Trays

Advancements in Processing Technologies and Equipment Fuel Market Prospects

The report features profiles of 40+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Georgia-Pacific

International Paper Company

Huhtamaki

DS Smith

Pactiv

BillerudKorsnas

EnviroPAK

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

KEYES Packaging GroupA

Sealed Air Corporation

AR Packaging Group

Henry Molded Products

FiberCel

OrCon Industries

Kinyi Technology

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Molded Fiber Trays

Manufacturing Process of Pulp Packaging

Molded Pulp Types

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Food & Beverage Packaging: High Demand for Molded Fiber Trays

Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Molded Fiber Trays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Single Use Plastics Pollution Throws Spotlight on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2010 through 2023

Packaged Foods & Beverage Industry to Generate Sustained Opportunities for Molded Fiber Trays: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024

Rising Consumption of Eggs Fuels Need for Molded Fiber Trays: Per Capita Consumption of Eggs in the US for 2010-2022

Eggs Production Worldwide: Egg Production (in Billion) by Leading Countries

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users (in Million) Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects: 2019-2027

Rise of E-Commerce and its Impact on Logistics Packaging Bodes Well: Global Retail E-Commerce Revenues (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

