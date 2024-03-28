AlphaGuilty Emerges as Qappi: A New Chapter Begins

Lisbon, Portugal, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGuilty, a pioneering tech entity based in Lisbon, is thrilled to announce its transformation to Qappi, marking a significant milestone in its journey. This rebranding strategy reflects the company's evolution and its commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled solutions.

Qappi, derived from its innovative quest in the tech landscape, signifies a leap towards a future where technology creates endless possibilities. The rebranding encompasses a refreshed corporate identity, symbolizing dynamism, innovation, and the drive to exceed customer expectations.

The transition from AlphaGuilty to Qappi is not merely a change of name but a reaffirmation of the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. With a foundation laid by its core team, Qappi is poised for groundbreaking advancements in the tech arena.

"We are excited to embark on this new journey as Qappi," said Dmitry Klim, CBDO. "Our rebranding reflects our growth, vision, and the innovative solutions we aim to provide to our clients. With the support of our dedicated team and partners, we are confident in our ability to make a significant impact in the industry."

Qappi's seed round, successfully closed with contributions from friends and family, underscores the confidence in the company's vision and the potential for substantial growth. This funding will bolster Qappi's mission to develop and implement cutting-edge technologies that address real-world challenges.

The Qappi Miner — the beginning stage of the rebranding

The Qappi Miner is a Telegram Mini App that marks the beginning of our platform's rebranding phase. In the app, users can farm QAP tokens up to the TGE through the app's gaming mechanics, as well as by completing various tasks within the app.

Each user can invite referrals and will be rewarded with additional QAP tokens. The first line of referrals gives 7% of the claimed tokens to the friend who brought in the referral. The second line of referrals gives 3% of the claimed tokens to the friend who brought in the referral.

In addition to the significant rebranding, Qappi is set to unveil a series of innovative projects and collaborations as part of its launch. This series will showcase Qappi's capabilities and strategic vision, reinforcing its position at the forefront of technological innovation. Each project and collaboration has been carefully selected to highlight the diversity and scalability of Qappi's solutions, from advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning to pioneering digital optimization techniques.

About Qappi

Qappi is the community building dApp to onboard & retain web3 users via gamified experience and in-built progression system. Anchored in Lisbon, Qappi leverages cutting-edge technology to provide comprehensive solutions aimed at enhancing online experiences and driving digital success. Its innovative framework and user-centric methodologies empower clients with the tools needed for effective engagement, optimization, and growth in the digital realm. Qappi is dedicated to delivering excellence and fostering sustainable growth for businesses in the digital age.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.