AgencyBloc Boosts Group Benefits Plan Options for General Agencies

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of insurance growth enablement solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, is pleased to announce significant milestones on its Quote+ platform aimed at empowering general agencies with expanded group benefit plan options.



As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the success of insurance professionals, AgencyBloc has reached remarkable milestones with its Quote+ platform. Notably, the platform now boasts an extensive selection of 40,000 plan options from a growing network of 130+ insurance companies. Agencies utilizing the Quote+ platform have access to more plan options than ever before and added over 29,000 plans to proposals last year alone. This significant achievement highlights AgencyBloc’s unique ability to simplify and enhance the quoting and enrollment experience.

“In today’s market, agencies need and expect access to an expanded range of group benefits plans,” said Bob Burns, chief product officer at AgencyBloc. “Our platform provides general agencies with increased flexibility and choice when selecting plans for their clients, ultimately enabling them to better meet the diverse needs of their customer base.”

With more than 5,500 active brokers in the Quote+ network, insurance companies now have a platform from which to reach more, compete more, and sell more. In an era where employers are looking for the most affordable, comprehensive options for employees, Quote+ stands at the forefront in fostering those options.

“It seems like enrollment sneaks up on everyone each year,” said Burns. “Agencies need a platform where they can quote and compare multiple plan options and enroll their clients easily. Carriers need a platform where they can promote and educate agents on their benefits products. Quote+ enables both of those channels.”

