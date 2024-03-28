TAB Bank Appoints Justin Hatch as Chief Lending Officer

OGDEN, Utah, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has appointed Justin Hatch as its Chief Lending Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Hatch will oversee the lending activities of TAB Bank’s working capital lending products, including asset-based lending, factoring, lending partnerships, lender finance, small ticket A/R financing and the bank’s commercial real estate.



Hatch has worked for TAB Bank for more than 15 years, serving most recently as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending. As Chief Lending Officer, Hatch will oversee lending activities and play a crucial role in developing and implementing sales strategies within TAB’s product lines. His expertise will be instrumental in sustaining TAB Bank’s commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions to its customers.

“Throughout his tenure, Justin has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, expertise and dedication, contributing to the growth of the bank’s working capital loan portfolios and providing outstanding customer service,” said Tyler Heap, President of TAB Bank. “I know he will continue to make valuable contributions to our bank as he joins the executive team.”

Before TAB Bank, Hatch served as CFO of Flying J Insurance Services and Director, Relationship Management, at Select Portfolio Servicing. He received an MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2003.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across various industries nationwide. Our bank is and has always been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. After 25 years, TAB Bank’s focus remains with providing banking solutions to ensure financial success of our clients.

For more information, visit www.TABBank.com .

