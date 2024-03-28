Graphite Electrodes Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of 30+ Players Including GrafTech International, Graphite India and Tokai Carbon Co.

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite Electrodes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Graphite Electrodes estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Ultra-High Power Graphite Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High Power Graphite Electrodes segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Graphite Electrodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Iron & Steel Production Patterns Influence the Market Demand

Steel Scrap Availability: Another Major Influencing Factor

Graphite Electrode: Primary Input for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Making

EAFs Remain Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes

Increased Demand for High-Quality Steel

Prominent Role of Automotive Industry in Market Growth

Increasing Use of Graphite in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Supply Bottlenecks & Skyrocketing Prices of Graphite Electrodes

High Demand & Limited Inventory: Factors Behind Price Rally

Easing of Graphite Electrode Prices in Sight

Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Grow at Decent Pace despite Challenges

Trends in EAF Steel Production: A Key Factor Dictating Demand for Graphite Electrodes

Production Cost of Graphite electrodes - Percentage Breakdown of Cost by Component

Ultra-High Power Graphite Electrode Witnesses High Demand

World Graphite Electrodes Market by Electrode Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultra-High Power, High Power, and Regular Power

Steel Manufacturing Application Dominates Graphite Electrodes Market

World Graphite Electrodes Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Steel, Silicon Metal, and Other Applications

Led by China, Asia-Pacific Holds Dominant Position in Graphite Electrodes Market

World Graphite Electrodes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Graphite Electrodes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Graphite Electrodes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Production of Crude Steel (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Method of Production

Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries (2019)

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Carbon and Graphite: Product Overview

Carbon Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products

Graphite Features, Sources and Classification of Graphite Graphite Products Graphite Electrodes Standard Properties of Graphite Electrodes (Room Temperature Values) Grades of Graphite Electrodes Graphite Electrodes: Production Process Applications of Graphite Electrodes



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



