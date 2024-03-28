Graphite Electrodes Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of 30+ Players Including GrafTech International, Graphite India and Tokai Carbon Co.

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite Electrodes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Graphite Electrodes estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Ultra-High Power Graphite Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High Power Graphite Electrodes segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Graphite Electrodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Iron & Steel Production Patterns Influence the Market Demand
- Steel Scrap Availability: Another Major Influencing Factor
- Graphite Electrode: Primary Input for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Making
- EAFs Remain Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes
- Increased Demand for High-Quality Steel
- Prominent Role of Automotive Industry in Market Growth
- Increasing Use of Graphite in Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Supply Bottlenecks & Skyrocketing Prices of Graphite Electrodes
- High Demand & Limited Inventory: Factors Behind Price Rally
- Easing of Graphite Electrode Prices in Sight
- Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products
The report features profiles of 30+ featured companies.
- GrafTech International Ltd.
- Graphite India Ltd.
- Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|295
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$12.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Grow at Decent Pace despite Challenges
- Trends in EAF Steel Production: A Key Factor Dictating Demand for Graphite Electrodes
- Production Cost of Graphite electrodes - Percentage Breakdown of Cost by Component
- Ultra-High Power Graphite Electrode Witnesses High Demand
- World Graphite Electrodes Market by Electrode Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultra-High Power, High Power, and Regular Power
- Steel Manufacturing Application Dominates Graphite Electrodes Market
- World Graphite Electrodes Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Steel, Silicon Metal, and Other Applications
- Led by China, Asia-Pacific Holds Dominant Position in Graphite Electrodes Market
- World Graphite Electrodes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Graphite Electrodes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Graphite Electrodes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Production of Crude Steel (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Method of Production
- Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select Countries (2019)
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Carbon and Graphite: Product Overview
- Carbon
- Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products
- Graphite
- Features, Sources and Classification of Graphite
- Graphite Products
- Graphite Electrodes
- Standard Properties of Graphite Electrodes (Room Temperature Values)
- Grades of Graphite Electrodes
- Graphite Electrodes: Production Process
- Applications of Graphite Electrodes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
