6G Communications Zero Energy Devices ZED Industry Research 2024: Long-term Roadmap to 2044 - Exploring Opportunities and Innovations

The report carefully explains all this including the implications of the large research pipeline right into 2024, distilling new roadmaps, forecasts, comparisons and appraisals. On-board multi-mode energy harvesting, ultra-low power electronics, structural supercapacitors and lithium-ion capacitors? It is all here, together with specification compromises and frugal new systems approaches such as ambient backscatter communications AmBC and how most of them can and will be combined. Your billion-dollar opportunity awaits.

6G Communications will become more viable by adopting zero energy devices ZED in its infrastructure. In addition, many 6G business cases are based on it enabling client devices at the edge of its networks to be zero energy. Here ZED means more useful and sold in far larger numbers, from personal and professional devices to Internet of Things IoT nodes.

ZED are energy autonomous devices with particular attention on those that have much longer life and greener credentials, this usually implying battery-free. The industry chooses to include in the ZED definition those devices that are powered only by a whisper of electricity from a signal beam when in use.

With its higher frequencies and therefore shorter- range emissions, 6G will fail without empowering devices in the transmission path, mostly intelligent reflective surfaces IRS and reprogrammable intelligent surfaces RIS in difficult-to-access places calling for energy autonomy. On the other hand, 6G is promised to enable IOT to become a genuinely new, large market at last. That can only happen if the nodes are ZED because the envisaged numbers and locations are so challenging.

In a later stage, 6G is intended to permit unpowered edge devices and maybe charge your phone as you use it. For any of these things, many new systems need to be adopted together with many new materials technologies. On the 20-year view, metamaterials and structural electronics will be particularly impactful in many ways but there is much more to this story.

Report structure

The 35-page Executive Summary and Conclusions is a quick read for those in a hurry, with follow-on pages giving 23 forecast lines as tables and graphs. See 20 key conclusions, the 20-year roadmap and many new infograms of the key trends, impediments and opportunities.

The 53-page Introduction embraces 6G basics, promises and threats. See challenges ahead such as its cost, runaway electricity consumption and frequency problems. There is a SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications as currently understood and a 6G general roadmap 2024-2044 then it focuses on ZED needs and opportunities in 6G Phase 1 and 2, illustrating such things as zero-energy device networks with wireless-powered RIS, ZED Machine Type Communications MTC and other ZED empowered 6G opportunities. Latest research references, many from 2024 close the chapter.

The rest of the report is a deep dive into the 6G ZED enabling technologies that are your business opportunity. They start with two chapters where certain technologies are impactful at both system and device level then three chapters are mainly concerned with device technology.

Joined-up world of IRS, RIS and metamaterials

Chapter 3 (38 pages) explains how 6G IRS are ZED and 6G RIS must be made ZED. Called, "6G ZED infrastructure and client device enabling technology: metamaterials, IRS, RIS, structural electronics" it is mostly about how metamaterials are enormously important here. They are the basis of IRS and RIS. They can increase the power from on-board photovoltaics in two ways. They can act as internal energy harvesting but there is more. What materials and construction are involved? All is explained with a profusion of latest research references and company achievements and intentions. Three SWOT appraisals concerning IRS, RIS and metamaterials end the chapter.

Enabling systems approaches

The 20 close packed pages of Chapter 4 are almost entirely involved in systems approaches making 6G ZED a reality for example by reducing or eliminating power requirements of client devices. Called, "6G ZED enabling technology: Simultaneous wireless and information transfer SWIPT, ambient backscatter communications technology AmBC, crowd-detectable zero energy devices CD-ZED", it explains all this again with 2024 and 2023 references and intentions and the activity of named universities and companies.

Energy harvesting - the full choice

Now come detailed device technologies that must be brought to bear in combination because the challenges are formidable as greater functionality so often calls for more electricity, personal electronics and RIS, the most important devices in the propagation path, being notorious examples. Nothing less than many forms of energy harvesting combined into smart materials are needed together with other contributions covered in the other chapters. Most treatises pretend there are only a few harvesting options but here we need 117 pages because we address 13 of them in great detail.

After all, 6G ZED may be buried in our bodies, operating underwater or otherwise challenged so the report considers even the new hydrovoltaics and the use of printed biofuel cells powering our smart skin patches all 6G connected, or such is the dream. Learn what mechanical and electromagnetic frequencies and what forms of heat are realistic to harvest, for example. Other modes? What forms of energy harvesting are already being combined in single devices? Again, analysis and many new references bring it all alive.

Ultra-low power electronics

Chapter 6. (63 pages) "Ultra-low power electronics and electrics to make 6G ZED more feasible" takes 31 pages to sweep through such things as ultra-low power "Lithionic" and 2 nanometer chips, wireless sensor networks with simplified specifications using less power and other approaches with, in research, ultra-low power radio modules and smartphones resulting.

Storage without batteries

The report then ends with the best battery-free energy storage options for 6G, notably supercapacitors and lithium-ion capacitors but there is more and again the structural formats come to the fore. Indeed, there is a close look at the considerable research on making dumb material such as the case of your device into energy storage and even storage with energy harvesting still without increasing space or weight. It is called, "massless energy" and it is of considerable importance for both 6G ZED infrastructure and client devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose and scope of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 20 Primary conclusions

1.4 Context of ZED: overlapping and adjacent technologies and examples of long-life energy independent devices

1.5 Primary 6G infrastructure and client devices becoming zero-energy and battery-free, longer life

1.6 Primary enabling technologies for battery-free 6G ZED

1.7 Eight options that can be combined

1.8 Significance of Zero Energy Devices ZED in 6G Communications

1.9 Roadmap of 6G ZED and its enabling technologies 2024-2044

1.10 Market forecasts 2024-2044



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 6G basics

2.3 ZED needs and opportunities in 6G Phase 1 and 2

2.4 Further reading relevant to 6G ZED 2024 and 2023



3. 6G ZED infrastructure and client device enabling technology: metamaterials, IRS, RIS, structural electronics

3.1 Metamaterials and metasurfaces enabling 6G ZED by providing zero and low power intelligent surfaces and solar enhancement

3.2 Three SWOT appraisals of metamaterial-based 6G ZED technologies



4. 6G ZED enabling technology: Simultaneous wireless and information transfer SWIPT, Ambient backscatter communications technology AmBC, crowd-detectable zero energy devices CD-ZED

4.1 Overview: backscatter and SWIPT to enable 6G ZED

4.2 Hybrid beamforming-based SWIPT

4.3 Ambient backscatter communications AmBC and crowd detectable CD-ZED



5. 6G ZED enabling technology: energy harvesting for 6G infrastructure and client devices

5.1 Overview: changing needs and 13 technologies

5.2 Harvesting electromagnetic emissions: photovoltaic, ambient RF

5.3 Harvesting mechanical emissions: infrasound, acoustic, vibration, other motion using electrodynamic, piezoelectric, triboelectric, other technologies

5.4 Thermoelectric, pyroelectric, hydrovoltaic, biofuel cell and other options



6. Ultra-low power electronics and electrics to make 6G ZED more feasible

6.1 Overview

6.2 System level energy saving

6.3 Component-level energy saving: Ultra-low power integrated circuits, low power displays and other



7. Battery elimination, supercapacitors, variants and massless energy for battery-free 6G ZED

7.1 Overview

7.2 Spectrum of choice - capacitor to supercapacitor to battery

7.3 Lithium-ion capacitor features

7.4 Actual and potential major applications of supercapacitors and their derivatives 2024-2044

7.5 SWOT appraisal of batteryless storage technologies for ZED

7.6 Examples of ZED enabled by supercapacitors and variants

7.7 Massless energy - supercapacitor structural electronics

7.8 Research pipeline: Supercapacitors

7.9 Research pipeline: Hybrid approaches

7.10 Research pipeline: Pseudocapacitors

Companies Featured

8Power

Abbott Diabetes

Actima

Aerovironment

Amazon Tech.

AMS Osram

Analog Devices

Apple

Auxis

AVX

Canon

Cap-XX

Casio

CEDES

Cilag

Cooper Bussmann

Cornell Dubilier

Corning

Denso

Drayson Technologies

Dytran

ELBIT

EnOcean

Ericsson

Ethicon

Fairchild

Garmin

GeKLok

General Electric

Halliburton

Hitachi Rail

Hoffmann La Roche

InfinityPV

Interdigital

IOT Energy

Jinko Solar

Kinetron

Knowles

Kymeta

Lamborghini

LG

Licap

Lightyear

Lumentum

Marlow

Matrix

Maxwell Tech

Medtronic

Metamaterial Inc.

Microgen

Microsoft

Microstrain

Mitsubishi Electric

Modtronic

Monitor tech.

Mouser

Musashi ES

Nanoweb

NEC

Nokia

Nova

Nowi

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductor

Olag

OLEDCom

Omron

Optixal

Orange

Panasonic

PI Process Tech.

Pure LiFi

Qualcomm

Raspberry Pi

Reliance Industries

Renesas

Renessense

Ricoh

Robert Bosch

Samsung

Sensata Technologies

Sharp

Signify

SolAero

Solar Frontier

Sono Motors

Sony

Strong Force IOT Portfolio LLC

Synaptics

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

TE Connectivity

TEC Microsystems

Teledyne

Tesla

Tiamat

VINATech

VLNComm

WAGO

Walmart Apollo

Wurth

XinXchange

Zero Energy Development

ZTE

