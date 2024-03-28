Tangram and Co/Action Partner on Program for Franchised Equipment Dealers

PETALUMA, Calif. and MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. (Tangram) and Co/Action Specialty Insurance Group (Co/Action) are pleased to announce a partnership which will provide a comprehensive insurance program for franchised equipment dealers (FEDs).



“The addition of this nationwide, exclusive program for FEDs is a clear demonstration of Tangram’s and Co/Action’s continued commitment to providing valuable insurance and risk management programs to specialty niche markets,” said Tracy Bernard, SVP of Program Strategy at Tangram.

Through this partnership, Tangram, a managing general agency (MGA) and national program manager, and Co/Action, a specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance company, will bring to market a commercial package program which provides insurance and risk management services for all types of FEDs, including those specializing in construction, agriculture, forklifts, forestry, and miscellaneous equipment.

Tangram and Co/Action have collaborated in the past to deliver programs for other specialty niche industries. Tangram's program management approach combines a competitive insurance solution with underwriting expertise and consultative risk management around the niche exposures of the FED space. This new program will be available nationwide, except in AK, HI and LA, and is offered exclusively through Tangram.

“Our organization’s decade-plus history with Tangram writing our Propane & Fuel Dealers business gives us confidence that they will help drive similar profitable growth for FEDs,” said Tim Ryan, President at Coaction. “Tangram is a trusted partner and is emblematic of the kind of differentiated relationship we seek at Co/Action. We are confident that Tangram working closely with Erin Cullen, SVP at Co/Action, will continue to build on our mutual success.”

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a MGA and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

About Co/Action Specialty Insurance Group

Co/Action Specialty Insurance Group (Co/Action) is a privately-owned, specialty P&C insurance company. Co/Action is a full specialty underwriter across seven (7) major product verticals: Property, Primary Casualty, Excess Casualty, Entertainment, Professional Lines, Binding Authority, and Marine, Energy, & Transportation.

Through these verticals, Co/Action provides a range of coverages to U.S. customers via both open brokerage and delegated underwriting authority platforms. Co/Action’s authentic, collaborative, and results-oriented culture is reflected in the focused approach the company takes to fulfilling the needs of each individual customer by combining product, analytics, and underwriting capabilities with strong industry knowledge and partnerships to develop real-world solutions. Through data-driven insights and collaboration with partners, the company coacts with customers and partners to rationally manage risk so businesses and communities can build a more ambitious, confident, and sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.coactionspecialty.com/.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859-803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com