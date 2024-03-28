Dental Anesthesia Market Size Is Set To Reach $3.1 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of More Than 7% As Per The Business Research Company's Dental Anesthesia Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Dental Anesthesia Global Market Report 2024, the dental anesthesia market is experiencing robust growth, with revenues expected to rise from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $2.39 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Looking ahead, the dental anesthesia market is projected to continue its upward trend, reaching $3.18 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.4%.



Impact of Dental Disorders

The increasing incidence of dental disorders is anticipated to be a significant driver of dental anesthesia market growth. With oral health issues becoming more prevalent, the demand for dental treatments, including oral surgeries, root canals, and extractions, is on the rise. Dental anesthesia plays a crucial role in ensuring patient comfort and pain management during these procedures. According to the Journal of the American Dental Association, dental caries affect around 91% of individuals aged 20 to 64 in the United States, highlighting the widespread nature of dental disorders globally. Additionally, oral health concerns among children and adults further underscore the need for effective dental anesthesia solutions.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

Companies in the dental anesthesia market are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings. Through these collaborations, companies can leverage emerging technologies, enhance their geographic reach, and integrate complementary skills. For example, 3M completed the sale of its dental local anesthetic portfolio assets to Pierrel S.p.A, while Young Innovations Inc partnered with Synapse Dental LLC to introduce the Dental Pain Eraser, an innovative electronic dental anesthesia solution.

Market Segmentation

The dental anesthesia market is segmented based on several factors, including the type of anesthesia, product type, route of administration, duration of action, and end-use. Key segments include:

Type of Anesthesia: Local Anesthesia, General Anesthesia, Sedation Product Type: Lidocaine, Mepivacaine, Prilocaine, Articaine, Other Product Types Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Routes Of Administration Duration Of Action: Short, Long, Medium End-Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Other End-Users





Market Landscape and Competition

The dental anesthesia market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. However, the top ten competitors hold a significant dental anesthesia market share, with Septodont, Dentsply Sirona, and Patterson Companies, Inc. being among the leading players.

The dental anesthesia market is poised for strong growth, driven by the increasing incidence of dental disorders and the essential role of anesthesia in dental procedures. With strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and innovations in product offerings, companies are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market. As the demand for dental treatments continues to rise, the dental anesthesia market presents promising prospects for growth and development in the coming years, ensuring enhanced patient comfort and effective pain management during dental procedures.

Dental Anesthesia Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the dental anesthesia market size, dental anesthesia market segments, dental anesthesia market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

