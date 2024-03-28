Burkwood Treatment Center Announces Opening of New Sober Living House

HUDSON, Wis., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burkwood Treatment Center, a top addiction treatment center serving the Twin Cities and beyond, is opening a male-only sober living house for individuals who participate in the afternoon intensive outpatient program (IOP).

As an extension of the facility’s comprehensive addiction treatment services, the sober living house will provide a structured and safe environment for individuals who are transitioning from residential care to independent living.

The free-standing residence will be located just two doors down from Burkwood Treatment Center’s main location and will house up to nine clients at a time. During their stay, clients must be actively involved in the treatment center’s afternoon IOP and fulfill 30 hours of productive work each week.

"Burkwood is committed to providing a comprehensive network of services that supports the Hudson area and greater community. Because of this, we are excited to announce the opening of Burkwood Treatment Center’s first sober living house! We recognize the critical importance of offering stability and support for those who are transitioning from a residential program to a lower level of care,” said Rachael Flohrs, CEO of Burkwood Treatment Center. “Our sober living house will bridge this gap by providing individuals with a living space that is supported by a dedicated team and intensive outpatient programming. We look forward to the impact this will have on both our clients and the community!"

The new sober living accommodations and IOP services foster holistic well-being and long-term recovery. Residents can benefit from:

Structured daily routines that promote accountability and responsibility

Peer support and building camaraderie with fellow residents

Group therapy sessions that cover relapse prevention topics

To learn more about the sober living house, rent requirements, and services available at Burkwood Treatment Center, please call (715) 201-2130.

About Burkwood Treatment Center

Burkwood Treatment Center provides residential care for adults who are suffering from addiction and co-occurring mental health concerns. Located in Hudson, Wisconsin, just 30 minutes from Minneapolis, Burkwood Treatment Center’s 3-acre campus offers a peaceful environment that is perfect for introspection and personal growth. The center’s array of programs and services, including an intensive outpatient program and the Making Alcoholics Anonymous Easier program, empowers people to find their unique path to recovery. For more information, please visit www.burkwoodtreatmentcenter.com.