eXp Realty Expands Executive Team With Key Human Resources and Technology Leadership Appointments

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the appointment of Renee Kaspar as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 1, 2024. With more than two decades of experience in global talent and people management, she brings a wealth of expertise to this role.

Renowned for establishing People teams from scratch and optimizing existing ones for peak performance, she transitions to eXp after an impactful tenure at Koneksa Health, where she excelled in operational excellence, prioritizing customer engagement and refining go-to-market strategies.

“Renee joins us with a wide range of experiences from leading global companies like Thomson Reuters, eBay, Amazon, Fidelity and GE,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Her impressive track record showcases a legacy of catalyzing growth and fostering innovation. We look forward to building eXp for the future under her guidance.”

Driving Innovation Within Information Technology

In alignment with eXp Realty’s vision for growth and innovation, the company has restructured its Information Technology team to further empower agents and enhance its technological capabilities.

Seth Siegler has been named Chief Innovation Officer of eXp Realty, focused on collaborating with agents to spearhead the development and testing of beta solutions, rapidly determining which new technologies can deliver significant outcomes and be scaled efficiently.

Under the leadership of Sumanth Kamath as the newly named Chief Technology Officer, eXp Realty, the team will concentrate on deploying comprehensive technology solutions across the company. This group will be dedicated to ensuring that eXp’s technological infrastructure is robust, scalable and aligned with business objectives.

“Seth has been a leader at eXp Realty for five years and a driving force behind our innovation efforts, most recently with the creation of Luna, eXp’s AI chat bot. I’m thrilled to continue working closely with him to create what’s next for eXp’s innovation,” said Sanford. “Sumanth brings exceptional expertise in enterprise-level technology solutions. Under this structure, we will be able to test, learn and build technologies at scale.”

Expanding on a Global Scale

Felix Bravo has also been appointed Vice President of Global Growth, tasked with expanding eXp’s global footprint. In this capacity, he spearheads propelling eXp Realty into new markets worldwide and fortifying eXp’s presence and influence on a global scale.

“Our aim is not just to react to the evolving landscape but to actively shape its future, ensuring success for our agents and satisfaction for our clients,” said Sanford. “We believe these changes will best position our company to deliver the next level of cutting-edge solutions, even faster than before. Our team is set to deliver a forward-thinking strategy that harnesses a variety of advanced technological tools essential for revolutionizing the real estate space. These steps signify not merely an adaptation to change but a deliberate move to lead and redefine the future, where technology enhances operational efficiency and maximizes value for everyone involved.”

Concurrent with these changes, Shoeb Ansari, Chief Information Officer; Jim Huang, President of eXp Commercial; and Mike Vein, EVP of People, are stepping down from their respective positions.

