Reproductive Genetics Market Analysis Report 2024-2032, Featuring Bangkok Genomics Innovation, Centogene, Fulgent Genetics, Igenomix, Invitae, PerkinElmer and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The global reproductive genetics market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 50.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during 2023-2032. The growing awareness and understanding of genetic disorders among the masses, the rising adoption of preventive healthcare, and the increasing fertility rates leading to a higher uptake of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Reproductive Genetics Market Trends:



The global market is primarily driven by the growing awareness and understanding of genetic disorders among the masses. Also, the rising adoption of preventive healthcare leading to a higher number of prospective parents undergoing genetic testing to understand the risks of genetic disorders in their future children is fueling the market. With the increasing fertility rates, there is a higher uptake of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, which is creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, continual technological developments in advanced genetic testing techniques such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and high-resolution microarrays are stimulating the market.

Moreover, the increasing maternal age resulting in a higher susceptibility of chromosomal abnormalities in women is providing an impetus to the market. In addition to this, governments of several countries are increasingly supporting genetic research and testing, thereby catalyzing the growth of the market. The market is further driven by the rising affordability of genomic sequencing procedures, resulting in higher accessibility among the masses. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include inflating income levels, particularly in developing countries, the proliferation of organizations offering direct-to-consumer genetic tests, continual innovations in personalized medicine, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global reproductive genetics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, procedure type, technology and application.



Product Type Insights:

Kits

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

Reagents and Consumables

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the reproductive genetics market based on the product type. This includes kits, laboratory developed tests (LDT), and reagents and consumables. According to the report, kits represented the largest segment.



Procedure Type Insights:

Carrier Screening

Pre-Natal Screening

Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing

Infertility Genetic Testing

A detailed breakup and analysis of the reproductive genetics market based on the procedure type has also been provided in the report. This includes carrier screening, pre-natal screening, pre-implantation genetic testing, and infertility genetic testing. According to the report, carrier screening accounted for the largest market share.



Technology Insights:

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

In Situ Hybridization (ISH/FISH)

Microarray

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the reproductive genetics market based on the technology. This includes next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, in situ hybridization (ISH/FISH), and microarray. According to the report, next-generation sequencing represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormality

Single Gene Disorder

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the reproductive genetics market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes aneuploidy, structural chromosomal abnormality, single gene disorder, and others. Aneuploidy accounted for the largest market share.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global reproductive genetics market.

Some of the companies covered include:

Bangkok Genomics Innovation

Centogene

Fulgent Genetics

Igenomix (Vitrolife Group)

Invitae

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

