Global and China Automotive RISC-V Chip Industry Research Report 2024: Domestic Market Holds Potential, Automotive Electronics Market is Expected to Become the Next Hotspot of RISC-V

The combination of RISC-V and chiplet technology reduces the cost and threshold of chip design



In order to reduce the cost and threshold of chip design, RISC-V processor development companies and research institutions combine RISC-V with chiplet technology.



Chiplets package specific functional dies into multiple homogeneous and heterogeneous module chips through intra-chip interconnection technology (die-to-die). Chiplet technology can divide a SoC into independent modules and manufacture them separately, thus improving the yield and reducing the design cost.



Nuclei System Technology, as a RISC-V CPU IP enterprise, is laying out chiplets. In November 2022, Nuclei System Technology joined the UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) Industry Alliance as China's first RISC-V CPU IP enterprise that did so. Nuclei System Technology will work together with other members of UCIe Industry Alliance around the world to research and apply the specifications of UCIe 1.0 and the next-generation UCIe technical standard, and will carry out hard-core IP R&D based on chiplet interconnection.



On January 9, 2024, the Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICT) launched a 'big chip' called 'Zhejiang'. With chiplet design, it includes 16 chiplets with a total of 256 RISC-V cores (each chiplet has 16 RISC-V cores), all of which are programmable and reconfigurable.



The domestic market is potential, and the automotive electronics market is expected to become the next hotspot of RISC-V



MCUs account for approximately 30% of the semiconductor devices used in a car. A traditional car has about 50-100 MCUs, while the number in a smart car will double.



However, the market share of automotive-grade MCUs made in China is less than 5%, which means enormous potential of such MCUs.



In the past, automotive chips were mainly based on ARM or private architectures of some European chip companies. RISC-V offers more options for the research and development of domestic automotive chips. Its open design enables automotive chip vendors to make specific layout according to their own needs, thus enriching product forms.



In recent years, many domestic automotive-grade MCU vendors have chosen RISC-V to build their own MCUs, including Wuhan BinarySemi, NationalChip, LinkedSemi, and ChipEXT.



Among them, NationalChip will explore the application of RISC-V in medium and high-end MCU chips for automotive electronics. For example, CCFC3010PT, for OBC/DC-DC application in new energy power domain, is NationalChip's first automotive-grade MCU chip based on RISC-V. At the same time, the development of CCFC3009PT, which is an MCU chip designed and developed for the autonomous driving field, will start. It mainly targets the post-processing of ISP and radar signals.



CX3288, the automotive-grade MCU launched by ChipEXT in August 2023, adopts a 32-bit RISC-V core. In line with ISO26262 ASIL-B, it supports SHE (Secure Hardware Extension) and Medium HSM in information and cybersecurity, and bolsters communication encryption and secure startup. It also supports AutoSAR, which can provide MCAL and configuration tool support.



At present, automotive software and tool chains are still fragmented. If an ARM is suitable for all situations, it is difficult to find universality between upper software vendors and operating system and application vendors. Compared with ARM, RISC-V features stronger customization, and its rich extensibility can meet the growing demand of automotive electronic systems in the future. The architecture is free to use, which can reduce the research and development cost and is not restricted by any patent or copyright. Therefore, automotive electronics is expected to become the next hotspot of RISC-V.



Top five automotive chip companies Qualcomm, Bosch, Infineon, NXP, Nordic established Quintauris GmbH in December 2023, focusing on RISC-V. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company's CEO is Alexander Kocher (previously served as CEO and president of Elektrobit, an automotive embedded solution provider, and also worked in companies such as Continental, Siemens and Infineon). Initially, the company will pivot on automotive applications, and then gradually expand to mobile devices, Internet of Things chips and other fields.



However, there are two major challenges in making RISC-V get on vehicles. First, it takes a long time to obtain automotive-grade certification. IATF 16949 should be met, chips should comply with ACQ-100, modules should follow ACQ-104 and ISO26262. Second, it is necessary to establish a sound software ecosystem, including a wider range of operating systems and middleware, and more optimization and verification for specific automotive applications.



Domestic OEMs support RISC-V development and actively cooperate with domestic chip vendors



Some domestic OEMs like Dongfeng Motor, BYD and Chery welcome RISC-V and are keenly cooperating with domestic chip vendors.



Chery is cooperating with domestic chip vendors to define the entire test architecture of RISC-V, for example, RISC-V-based clients and RISC-V chip testing standards ensure the reliability of RISC-V chips. In addition to chip testing, Chery conducted safety and reliability tests based on automotive-grade regulations, such as AEC-Q100.



BYD collaborates with Huawei to conduct joint research on the chips of Intel or Qualcomm based on RISC-V.



Key Topics Covered:

1 How does RISC-V break through?

1.1 Definition and Development History of RISC-V

1.2 Development Milestones of RISC-V

1.3 Classification of Instruction Sets

1.4 Comparison among RISC-V, ARM and X86

1.5 Main Application Scenarios of RISC-V

1.6 Challenges for RISC-V Getting on Vehicles (1)

1.7 How to Promote the Industrialization of RISC-V?

1.8 How to lower the Threshold of Open Source Chip Development?



2 RISC-V Automotive-grade Products and Market Trends

2.1 Trends of RISC-V Market Shipments

2.2 Expectations of the Global Industry for Key Nodes of High-performance RISC-V Chips

2.3 Trend Discussion: Will RISC-V Replace X86 and ARM?

2.5 Trend Discussion: The Emerging RISC-V Will Be a Breakthrough for Domestic Automotive Chip Vendors?



3 Automotive RISC-V CPU IP and Chip Vendors

3.1 Nuclei System Technology

3.2 Andes Technology

3.3 ESWIN

3.4 SiFive

3.5 Codasip

3.6 RAMBUS

3.7 Renesas

3.8 Tenstorrent

3.9 Kneron

3.10 ChipEXT

3.11 WingSemi Technology

3.12 Mobileye

3.13 BinarySemi

3.14 TIH Microelectronics

3.15 Telink

3.16 HPMicro

3.17 LinkedSemi

3.18 NSITEXE



4 RISC-V Eco-software Vendors (Automotive Field)

4.1 IAR

4.2 Arraymo

4.3 Green Hills Software

4.4 Vector and Andes Jointly Promote RISC-V AUTOSAR Software Innovation in the Automotive Industry

