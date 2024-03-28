Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Analysis Report 2023-2030, By Drug Type (Alcohol, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, LSD ), Segment and Region

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Of Abuse Testing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type (Alcohol, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, LSD ), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 8.54 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.91% from 2023 to 2030. The presence of a developed laboratory network and the prevalence of addiction are key drivers for market growth. Furthermore, the increasing trend of different drug use in the community and the importance of testing for the detection of illicit drugs and alcohol is expected to drive the demand. Thereby, continued test offering across the globe has fueled the growth.







Additionally, rising psychiatric disorders patients and hospitalizations due to the consumption of the drugs have boosted the demand. For instance, January 2023, National Survey on Drug Use and Health Results Detailing Mental Illness & Substance Use Levels (2021) was announced by SAMHSA. The survey mentioned that 16.5% of the aged 12 or older population (or 46.3 million) people had a substance use disorder wherein 29.5 million people were classified to have alcohol use disorder & 24 million people had drug use disorder.



In addition, the growing awareness among the population and the unmet need for treatment of addiction and illicit medication use among youth and adults is projected to boost the demand for the drug of abuse testing services industry. For instance, in August 2020, Averhealth announced the acquisition of the drug testing services of the Treatment Assessment Screening Center in Arizona. Therefore, increasing the focus of players to minimize the burden of addiction in emerging countries propels the market revenue. This factor has led companies to develop innovative and effective services for abuse cases.



Likewise, the COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the market. During the pandemic, a constant demand for detection services was attributable to the increased addiction to Cannabis/Marijuana and opioids among the youth and adult population. According to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in 2020, around 275 million people used drugs worldwide, while according to the 2021 World Drug Report, over 36 million population suffered from drug use disorders. This factor has led to rising requirements for services post-pandemic.



Furthermore, the key participants are engaged in strategies such as agreements, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and launches, among others, to expand their global footprints and product portfolio. For instance, in December 2022, Urine Drugs of Abuse testing services was launched by Omega Laboratories in Canada. Adding to that from January 2023, the laboratory will offer urine testing to complement its molecular testing. The expansion of toxicology services will offer consumers an alternative to limited options available in Canada.



Drug Of Abuse Testing Services Market Report Highlights

Cannabis/Marijuana segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the prevalence of cannabis/marijuana addiction, demand for medical screening, and employment testing drives the growth

North America held the largest share of the market in 2022. The presence of well-established market players, demand for various addiction treatments, growing consumption, and addiction to cannabis/marijuana among youth drive regional growth

Key players operating in the drug of abuse testing services constantly focus on product launches and geographical expansion to maintain their presence

