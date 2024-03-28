Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Fuji Capsule, Sirio Pharma, CAPTEK Softgel, Catalent, EuroCaps, Aenova, ProCaps Laboratories and Soft Gel Technologies

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelatin-based/Animal-based, Non-animal-based), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global softgel capsules market size is estimated to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. Softgel capsules are proven to be the choice of formulation for poorly soluble drugs and enhance the absorption time of most drug molecules. Its advantages over tablets and other oral formulations have led to the increased adoption of softgel capsules across the globe. Ease of swallowing, taste masking, improved bioavailability, non-reactive, aesthetically appealing, and longer shelf life are the factors influencing its wide acceptance.







Leading players like Catalent, Eurocaps, and many others, are developing vegan capsules to broaden their vegan consumer base as the softgel capsule segment registers nearly 40% of their overall revenue. Large Pharma companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, and Procter and Gamble, collaborate with leading Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO) to provide cost-effective products in the highly competitive market.

Research to develop an oral vaccine to treat respiratory infection caused by the SaRS-CoV-2 virus has fueled the R&D of softgel manufacturers. Additionally, the shift towards a healthier lifestyle and immunity-boosting vitamins, have also surged the softgel market post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Softgel Capsules Market Report Highlights

The gelatin-based/ animal-based segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022.

Nutraceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 37.7% in 2022 and is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 42.3% in 2022, owing to improved production technology, the presence of major players within the region, and increased expenditure on R&D to widen their product portfolio.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Softgel Capsules Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Softgel Capsules Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Softgel Capsules: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Softgel Capsules Market: Type Key Takeaways

4.2. Softgel Capsules Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Gelatin-Based/Animal-Based

4.4. Non-Animal-Based



Chapter 5. Softgel Capsules: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Softgel Capsules Market: ApplicationKey Takeaways

5.2. Softgel Capsules Market: Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Antacid and Anti-Flatulent Preparation

5.4. Anti-Anemic Preparations

5.5. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

5.6. Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

5.7. Cough and Cold Preparations

5.8. Health Supplement

5.9. Vitamin and Dietary Supplement

5.10. Pregnancy



Chapter 6. Softgel Capsules: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Softgel Capsules Market: End-use Key Takeaways

6.2. Softgel Capsules Market: End-use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4. Nutraceutical Companies

6.5. Cosmeceutical Companies

6.6. Contract Manufacturing Organizations



Chapter 7. Softgel Capsules Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Fuji Capsule

Sirio Pharma

CAPTEK Softgel International

Thermo Fisher Scientific

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Catalent

EuroCaps

Aenova Group

Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

ProCaps Laboratories

Soft Gel Technologies

