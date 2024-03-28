Ideagen celebrates triple win in G2 2024 Best Software Awards

NOTTINGHAM, UK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideagen, a leader in regulatory and compliance software, has thanked its customers after scooping three G2 2024 Best Software Awards.

Ideagen secured positions in the Top 25 UK Companies, Top 50 Office Products and Top 50 Content Management Products. According to G2, fewer than 1% of vendors made it to the Top 30 putting Ideagen firmly among the best solutions providers globally.

Commenting on the wins, John Molamphy, Chief Product Officer at Ideagen said: "We are delighted to be recognized in the G2 2024 Best Software Awards. This acknowledgment is especially rewarding for us because it comes from the positive feedback and ratings from our users.

"Our purpose is to provide clarity and confidence to regulated industries. The number of reviews and ratings our customers have given us over the last year shows that the safe hands and trusted voices that protect the world continue to feel supported by our solutions. Customer feedback is invaluable; it drives us to continuously improve and innovate."

G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers annually and boasts over two million authentic peer reviews, providing real-time ratings on products and solutions based on different criteria. Customers share unbiased feedback on their software experience, offering valuable insights to potential customers.

The G2 2024 Best Software Awards ranks the top 100 companies based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores, while the top 100 products are ranked through reviews across all categories they are a part of.

John added: "We take pride in being a trusted industry partner to businesses around the world. Being honored in the G2 2024 Best Software Awards underscores our commitment to customer centered design and design thinking.

"We are dedicated to working with our customers and the industry to understand their challenges and create innovative solutions that don’t just meet their evolving needs but delight them."

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2.

"Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

Ideagen is dedicated to the safety and sustainability of regulated and high-compliance industries worldwide. A tech unicorn, taken into private equity ownership in 2022 for £1.1bn, it is trusted by more than 11,500 customers to support them with their health, safety, risk, quality, audit and collaboration software needs.

Their current customers include more than 1,000 government organizations, 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food and drink companies.

About Ideagen

Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.

By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software we provide trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defense, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 11,500 customers include more than 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food & drink companies and includes blue chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Johnson Matthey.

Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 1,500+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.

