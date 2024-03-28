International Petroleum Corp. Annual General Meeting to be held on May 8, 2024

International Petroleum Corporation (“IPC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of common shares (“Shareholders”) will be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels and Graydon LLP, Suite 3500, 855 - 2nd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 4J8 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Mountain time), for the following purposes:



To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and accompanying report of the auditor; To set the number of directors of the Corporation at eight; To elect the eight nominees of the Corporation standing for election as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed; To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, as the auditor of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting.





The record date for the Meeting is March 21, 2024. The Notice of Meeting, the Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2024 (the “Information Circular”) and related Meeting materials, and the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation’s website at www.international-petroleum.com.

The Corporation is not aware of any items of business to be brought before the Meeting other than those described in the Information Circular and there will be no management presentation on the business and operations of the Corporation at the Meeting.

Advice to Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Common Shares

Shareholders who hold their common shares (“Euroclear Registered Common Shares”) through Euroclear Sweden AB, which common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm, are not registered holders of common shares for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Common Shares are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Common Shares will receive a voting instruction form (the “VIF”) by mail directly from Computershare AB (“Computershare Sweden”). Additional copies of the VIF, together with the Information Circular, can also be obtained from Computershare Sweden and are available on the Corporation’s website at www.international-petroleum.com. The VIF cannot be used to vote common shares directly at the Meeting. Instead, the VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines as further described in the instructions provided with the VIF.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50



Or Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 17:00 CET on March 28, 2024.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

