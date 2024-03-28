Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring BASF, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics, SONGWON, Evonik, Kao, NIPPON Shokubai, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals and Yixing Danson Technology

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial), Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global super absorbent polymer market size is expected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. Growing demand from various application sectors such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is expected to drive the overall market growth over the forecast period.



Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) is a key component of baby diapers. SAPs are used to retain and absorb fluids under moderately high pressure. Emerging regions including Central & South America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a brisk demand for baby diapers owing to different factors including rising disposable income, growing population, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of synthetic baby diapers, which are projected to play a key role in driving the regional and global SAPs market.



Life expectancy statistics have sharply increased as a result of factors like constantly developing medical infrastructure, technology developments, and expanding accessibility to medical treatments. Growing life expectancy is presumed to further assist the adult incontinence product market and, in turn, boost the growth of the SAPs market.



Super absorbent polymers find key applications in agriculture industry owing to their water absorbing and water retention properties, making them ideal for agricultural applications, particularly in water-scarce regions. These super absorbent polymers enhances water use efficiency as well as the crop yield. Problems such as diversified soil characteristics, paucity of large cultivable land, and underprivileged conditions of farmers result in an inability to adopt advantageous and latest technologies and agricultural methods.



Different manufacturers are obtaining certifications for super absorbent polymers. For instance, in July 2021, Nippon Shokubai obtained biomass certification for super absorbent polymers from International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



Super Absorbent Polymer Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 39.0% in 2023 Increasing demand from various application segments in Asia Pacific region particularly in China and India are likely to drive market growth at a faster pace

The personal hygiene segment dominated the market in terms of revenue with a market share of more than 65.0% in 2023. Super absorbent polymers are majorly utilized in hygiene products including baby diapers, female hygiene products, adult incontinence products and other applications including personal disposable hygiene products

The agriculture segment is expected to grow significantly over the coming years on account of ongoing extensive research conducted by agricultural and government agencies in countries such as the U.S., China, and India regarding the novel agricultural applications of super absorbent polymers

The majority SAPs are made of sodium polyacrylate and are available in granular form or as fibers. Sodium polyacrylate is utilized in hygiene applications owing to its enhanced liquid absorption capability

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Super Absorbent Polymer Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and growth prospect mapping

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Super absorbent polymers - Pricing trend analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD per Kilotons)

3.5 Technology Trends

3.6 Regulatory framework

3.7 Super absorbent polymer market dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Growing demand for adult incontinence products

3.7.1.2 Strong demand from the agriculture industry

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Negative health effects upon exposure to SAP

3.7.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7.4 Super absorbent polymer market - Porter's analysis

3.7.5 Super absorbent polymer market - PESTEL analysis

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Super Absorbent Polymer Market

3.9 Impact of Russia & Ukraine Implication on Super Absorbent Polymer Market



Chapter 4 Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 - 2030

4.2 Sodium Polyacrylate

4.3 Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share

5.2 Personal Hygiene

5.2.1 Super Absorbent Polymer Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Personal Hygiene, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Adult Incontinence Products

5.2.3 Female Hygiene Products

5.2.4 Baby Diapers

5.3 Agriculture

5.4 Medical

5.5 Industrial

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Developments & Their Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Public & Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

BASF

LG Chem

Formosa Plastics

SANYO Chemical Industries

SONGWON

Evonik Industries

Kao Corporation

NIPPON Shokubai

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

Yixing Danson Technology

