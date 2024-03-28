Airlines Procurement Market Set for Remarkable Growth: $720 Billion Investment and 7-10% Growth Rate Projected by 2023-2024, Vital Role in Global Connectivity | ELINT Market Research

Albuquerque, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airlines market is also set for significant growth, revealing the ELINT Market Research's airlines procurement market research report, with findings that the airlines market is a critical component of the world economy. The fact that the industry is set to receive between $720 billion in investment between 2022 and 2023 compares favorably with prior performance demonstrates. Such a substantial financial boost will not only ramp up in terms of development but also give traction to the availability of modern infrastructure and resources in the commitment to the changing environment for the airlines procurement market. Moreover, by 2023-2024, the aviation sector is expected to rise by 7-10%, a high rate of growth driven by more robust international collaborations and corporate activity.

Airliners have significantly impacted connectivity and international trade beyond measures of revenue generation. Airlines play a major role in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, accelerating economic growth and global collaboration. Entering into strategic alliances and emerging technologies, mainly targeting customer experience and operational efficiency, provides excellent opportunities for the airlines market to grow. From advanced aircraft design to profitable business through digital transformation and sustainable aviation fuels to a mutual commitment to long-term sustainability, national and global economic growth in air travel as an industry promises that the role of airlines will be vital in linking different regions.

Globalization, Technology Advancements, and Consumer Preferences Propel Growth in Airlines Procurement Market

The airlines market is a complex ecosystem and the investments of all players play a cooperative role in ensuring that growth is realized and put on a growth trajectory under the influence of several factors. Indeed, with globalization and economic interdependence taking root more at a rocket speed rate, aviation has dawned on a promising future. Air travel needs increasingly arise from corporate travel, tourism, and cargo transportation since countries and organizations remain in the integration mode with global trials. In addition, more advanced propulsion systems, navigation technologies, and aircraft design have boosted the efficiency and the safety of air travel; hence, there is still more reason for procurement markets to expand yet more for airlines. For instance, airlines have cut ticket prices and expanded their routes by developing more fuel-efficient engines and other cost-effective aerodynamic modifications.

Shifts in the attitude and behavior of the consumer cannot escape having a bearing on the airlines market and the existence of airline industries. E-commerce and digitization enhance how travelers can compare the airlines and look for the best fare quotation, services offered, and itinerary. The increased level of competition within the airlines has made them come up with new innovative and different offerings for the customers. In addition, demographic change adds to the pressure of increasing demand for air transport, such as the emerging middle class in several developing nations, combined with rising discretionary spending on travel. Airlines are expected to create enhanced passenger experiences regarding personalized services, in-flight entertainment, and integrated ways.

Key Highlights for the Airlines Procurement Market

The narrow-body aircraft sector is projected to register the largest market share among airline operators in 2022 and 2023. This large segment infers that industry players cumulatively steered efforts toward cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and maximum flexibility. Demand and expansion will thus rise continually, while the market share will increase past 2023.

The Full-Service Carriers (FSC) segment will retain its dominance in the airlines market for 2022-2023. The trend indicates that people still want to prefer and further offer complete services, including services, food, and an acceptable number of options to reach their destinations. By 2023, the forecast is promising, showing that FSCs can hold larger market shares because of the strategic expansions supporting changed customers' preferences.

Everything from the reservation platform to in-flight entertainment, all the aviation dynamics will all turn digital in the coming years. Airlines will follow suit with a digital medium they can leverage to increase contact channels with customers and improve their operations and service.

Airlines Procurement Market Regional Scope

The North American airlines market has high disposable incomes, good infrastructure, and strong consumer demand for air travel. The shifting needs of customers in the market create an avenue for large airlines in this region to build their fleets, restore their aircraft, and introduce new services altogether. On the other hand, strategic alliances and collaboration through other airlines and aviation stakeholders also influence the long-term success of the airline industries in North America. Airlines need to personalize passenger travel further and optimize operations using disruptive technologies like AI, IoT, and Big Data Analytics.

The European airlines market is guided by the European Union (EU) laws and rules. In this respect, the region is advantaged with a well-set airport network and an effective air-traffic control system, making travel within Europe and, to some extent, hassle-free. Because of high competition in the market from low-cost carriers, new entrants and even legacy carriers have become necessary for continuous innovation and strategic responses to market conditions. Besides, the recent trends of code-sharing, openness, and strategic alliance again help to open up the market for European airlines and provide customers with various traveling choices, thereby enhancing the dimension of the aviation sector for the region.

Major Developments in the Airlines Procurement Market

Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC) declared that it introduced services for repairing Air India's Airbus A320 aircraft component. The company is closer to delivering high-class support to Air India through its well-advanced facilities coupled with a reserve of highly qualified personnel, thus increasing the efficiency and dependability of customer operation.

Stellantis, the vehicle manufacturing giant, is keen on eVTOL technology leader Archer Aviation. The services the firm is set to receive from Stellantis, a leading vehicle engineering and manufacturing company, are about modern-era eVTOL aircraft, offering people affordable and environmentally friendly ways to be on the go.

Key Players in the Airlines Procurement Market

Virgin Atlantic Airways, EasyJet, Hainan, Sichuan Airlines, TUI Airways, Jet2, China Southern Air, China Eastern Holdings, American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, South West Airlines, JetBlue, and EasyJet are some of the leading businesses in the airlines market. These businesses constantly strive for innovation, introducing new offerings to boost revenue and strengthen their positions in the market.

Pivotal Aspects Addressed in the Airlines Procurement Market Research Report

What are the anticipated investment and increase rates for the global airlines market?

By 2022/2023, ELINT Market Research projects that $720 billion will be invested in the global airlines market. In addition, the industry is anticipated to expand between 2023 and 2024 at a rate of 7–10%.

What emerging factors are influencing the growth of the airlines market?

Rising globalization, technological developments in aircraft design and navigational aids, and changing consumer habits and expectations contribute to the airlines industry's growth.

Which segment emerged as the leading revenue driver for the airlines procurement market?

From 2022 to 2023, the narrow-body aircraft category dominated the airlines market, demonstrating the industry's focus on economy, agility, and efficiency.

