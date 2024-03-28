Flexible Packaging Global Outlook Report 2024-2030 - Potential Opportunities for Flexible Packaging Market in the Pet Food Market

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Flexible Packaging estimated at US$208.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$360.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Plastic Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$233.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Paper Packaging segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Flexible Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Key Attributes of Flexible Packaging Drive Adoption in Various End-Use Industries
- Sustained Demand from Food Sector Provides Healthy Growth Opportunities for Flexible Packaging Market
- Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains
- Flexible Packaging Ensures Increased Food Hygiene & Food Safety
- Popular Types of Flexible Packaging Solutions for Food Industry
- Plastic Packaging Continues to Find Favor in F&B Industry
- Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects
- Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand for Flexible Packaging
- Changing Consumer Preferences Influence Packaging Design Changes
- Flexible Packaging Solutions for the Beverage Industry
- Non-Food Flexible Packaging Solutions: Trends in Manufacturing Sector Determine Growth
- Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends
- Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible Packaging
- Common Flexible Packaging Solutions Use in Pharma Industry
- Demand Grows for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Solutions in Pharma Industry
- Novel Packaging Solutions Transform Pharmaceutical Industry
- Beauty and Personal Care Industry Emerges as a Promising End-Use Market for Flexible Packaging Solutions
- Personal Care Companies Show Inclination Towards Sustainable Flexible Packaging Products
- Cosmetics Industry Increasingly Chooses Flexible Packaging Solutions
- Pet Food: Potential Opportunities for Flexible Packaging Market
- Customized Packaging - A Key Trend
- Single Serve Packaging: Driven by Convenience
- Innovations in Flexible Packaging for Pet Food
- Rise in Consumer Electronics Sales Augur Well for the Market
- Plastic Flexible Packaging Captures a Significant Share of the Global Market
- Pollution Concerns Impact Flexible Plastic Packaging Market
- Paper Emerges as a Sustainable Flexible Packaging Option
- Food Industry Remains the Prime Market for Flexible Paper Packaging
- Bioplastics Flexible Packaging: A Mix of Performance and Sustainability
- BOPP Film Market Benefits from Flexible Packaging Demand
- Sustainability Emerges as a Key Factor Influencing Growth in Flexible Packaging Market
- Material Options for Compostable and Biodegradable Flexible Packaging
- Standup Pouches Market: Poised for Growth
- Snacking Trend Boosts Stand-up Pouches Market
- Growth of Aseptic Packaging Presents Favorable Outlook
- Lightweight Plastic Contribute to the Growth of Standup Pouches Market
- Food Application to Drive Gains in Standup Pouches
- E-Commerce Boom Presents Opportunity for Flexible Packaging Market
- Digitalization Catches Up Flexible Packaging
- Appealing Colors & Unique Designs Enhance Flexible packaging
- An Overview of Future Trends in the Flexible Packaging Market
- Emphasis on Packaging Convenience & Packaging Individualization
- Growing Role of Technology
- Product Marketing and Market Competition
- Changes in Shopping Patterns and Consumer Lifestyle
- Rising Importance of Sustainable Packaging
- PU Adhesives Augment Flexible Packaging
- Compostable Packaging Makes its Mark
- Packaging Design Trends to Impact Market
- Innovations in Flexible Packaging Materials to Boost Growth
- A Review of Innovative & Sustainable Flexible Packaging Solutions
- Developments in Sachet & Pouch Production
- Market to Benefit from Pouch Packaging Innovations
- Advancing Digital Printing Technology: Significant Impact on Flexible Packaging Market
- Innovations in Materials Recycling
- Though Difficult to Recycle, Flexible Packaging Continues to be 'Green' Solution
- Complications with Recycling Flexible Packaging
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Challenges Facing the Flexible Packaging Industry
- Lack of Adequate Recycling Infrastructure Facilities: A Key Challenge
- Plastic Packaging Remains a Major Environmental Concern
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|938
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$208.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$360.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Flexible Packaging
- Flexible Packaging Materials
- Plastic Film
- Types of Plastic Films
- Paper
- Aluminum Foil
- Flexible Packaging Formats
- Major End-Use Markets of Flexible Packaging
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Pouches Preferred for Packaging of Food & Agricultural Products
- Food & Beverage: The Leading Application Segment
- Emerging Economies Spearhead Growth in Flexible Packaging Market
- Competition
- Competition Drives M&A Activity in Flexible Packaging Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Flexible Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
