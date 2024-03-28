Flexible Packaging Global Outlook Report 2024-2030 - Potential Opportunities for Flexible Packaging Market in the Pet Food Market

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flexible Packaging estimated at US$208.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$360.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Plastic Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$233.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Paper Packaging segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Flexible Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Key Attributes of Flexible Packaging Drive Adoption in Various End-Use Industries

Sustained Demand from Food Sector Provides Healthy Growth Opportunities for Flexible Packaging Market

Rising Consumer Focus on Convenience & Consequent Rise in Sales of Packaged Foods Drive Market Gains

Flexible Packaging Ensures Increased Food Hygiene & Food Safety

Popular Types of Flexible Packaging Solutions for Food Industry

Plastic Packaging Continues to Find Favor in F&B Industry

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand for Flexible Packaging

Changing Consumer Preferences Influence Packaging Design Changes

Flexible Packaging Solutions for the Beverage Industry

Non-Food Flexible Packaging Solutions: Trends in Manufacturing Sector Determine Growth

Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible Packaging

Common Flexible Packaging Solutions Use in Pharma Industry

Demand Grows for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Solutions in Pharma Industry

Novel Packaging Solutions Transform Pharmaceutical Industry

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Emerges as a Promising End-Use Market for Flexible Packaging Solutions

Personal Care Companies Show Inclination Towards Sustainable Flexible Packaging Products

Cosmetics Industry Increasingly Chooses Flexible Packaging Solutions

Pet Food: Potential Opportunities for Flexible Packaging Market

Customized Packaging - A Key Trend

Single Serve Packaging: Driven by Convenience

Innovations in Flexible Packaging for Pet Food

Rise in Consumer Electronics Sales Augur Well for the Market

Plastic Flexible Packaging Captures a Significant Share of the Global Market

Pollution Concerns Impact Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

Paper Emerges as a Sustainable Flexible Packaging Option

Food Industry Remains the Prime Market for Flexible Paper Packaging

Bioplastics Flexible Packaging: A Mix of Performance and Sustainability

BOPP Film Market Benefits from Flexible Packaging Demand

Sustainability Emerges as a Key Factor Influencing Growth in Flexible Packaging Market

Material Options for Compostable and Biodegradable Flexible Packaging

Standup Pouches Market: Poised for Growth

Snacking Trend Boosts Stand-up Pouches Market

Growth of Aseptic Packaging Presents Favorable Outlook

Lightweight Plastic Contribute to the Growth of Standup Pouches Market

Food Application to Drive Gains in Standup Pouches

E-Commerce Boom Presents Opportunity for Flexible Packaging Market

Digitalization Catches Up Flexible Packaging

Appealing Colors & Unique Designs Enhance Flexible packaging

An Overview of Future Trends in the Flexible Packaging Market

Emphasis on Packaging Convenience & Packaging Individualization

Growing Role of Technology

Product Marketing and Market Competition

Changes in Shopping Patterns and Consumer Lifestyle

Rising Importance of Sustainable Packaging

PU Adhesives Augment Flexible Packaging

Compostable Packaging Makes its Mark

Packaging Design Trends to Impact Market

Innovations in Flexible Packaging Materials to Boost Growth

A Review of Innovative & Sustainable Flexible Packaging Solutions

Developments in Sachet & Pouch Production

Market to Benefit from Pouch Packaging Innovations

Advancing Digital Printing Technology: Significant Impact on Flexible Packaging Market

Innovations in Materials Recycling

Though Difficult to Recycle, Flexible Packaging Continues to be 'Green' Solution

Complications with Recycling Flexible Packaging

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Challenges Facing the Flexible Packaging Industry

Lack of Adequate Recycling Infrastructure Facilities: A Key Challenge

Plastic Packaging Remains a Major Environmental Concern

