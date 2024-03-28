Consumer Preferences for Convenience and Ease of Handling Drive the Demand of Pallet Box Market, Reach a Valuation of US$ 2.9 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pallet box market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion in 2024, driven by remote and offshore monitoring. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 2.8% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 2.9 billion by 2034.



There is a growing need for reusable and durable packaging solutions like pallet boxes to facilitate the return and recycling of products, as companies focus on improving their reverse logistics processes. The adoption of lightweight materials such as plastic and composite materials for pallet boxes reduces transportation costs, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions while maintaining structural strength and durability.

Pallet boxes find applications across a wide range of industries beyond traditional manufacturing and logistics, including agriculture, retail, construction, and healthcare, creating diverse opportunities for market expansion and product innovation.

Companies are increasingly opting for vertical integration in their supply chains to gain better control over quality, costs, and delivery times, leading to increased demand for standardized packaging solutions like pallet boxes. Collaborations between pallet box manufacturers, logistics providers, and technology companies enable the development of integrated solutions that address specific industry challenges and enhance overall supply chain efficiency.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes emphasize the need for durable and weather resistant pallet boxes to protect goods during transit and storage in disaster prone regions.

Growing emphasis on circular economy principles encourages the adoption of reusable and recyclable packaging solutions like pallet boxes, fostering opportunities for the development of closed loop systems and sustainable business models.

Consumer preferences for convenience and ease of handling drive the demand for pallet boxes with features such as ergonomic handles, accessible openings, and user friendly designs, especially in retail and consumer goods sectors.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global pallet box market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.3%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.6% through 2034.

By material, the plastic segment to account for a share of 59.8% in 2024.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

In terms of pallet type, the block pallet segment to account for a share of 71.3% in 2024.

“Adherence to customs regulations and international trade agreements requires packaging solutions that facilitate smooth cross border movements, spurring demand for standardized and compliant pallet boxes,” remarks Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Companies Profiled:

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

LESTER PACKING

Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

Buckhorn Inc.

ORBIS Corporation

TranPak, Inc.

PalletOne, Inc.

Dynawest Limited

Myers Industries Inc.

CABKA Group GmbH.

Palettes Gestion Services

Brambles Limited

Rehrig Pacific Company Inc.

Company Portfolio

LESTER PACKING specializes in packaging solutions, including pallet boxes tailored to meet specific customer needs. Their pallet boxes are known for their robust construction and reliability in safely transporting various products.

Schoeller Allibert Services B.V. provides a range of reusable packaging solutions, including pallet boxes designed for efficient handling and storage. Their pallet boxes are durable, stackable, and suitable for use in various industries.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global pallet box market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the pallet box market, the market is segmented on the basis of material (wood, plastic, metal, paper), pallet type (block pallet, stringer pallet, customized pallet), and end use (agricultural and allied industries, building and construction, chemical and pharmaceutical, food and beverages, engineering products, textile and handicraft, automotive, other industries), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Pallet Box Market

By Material:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Paper

By Pallet Type:

Block Pallet

Stringer Pallet

Customized Pallet



By End Use:

Agricultural and Allied Industries

Building and Construction

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Engineering Products

Textile and Handicraft

Automotive

Other Industries

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



