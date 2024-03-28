Alaska Air Announcement: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Reach Out For More Information Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (“Alaska Air”) (NYSE: ALK) against certain of its officers and directors to hold them responsible for damages they allegedly caused the company to suffer.



If you have continuously owned Alaska Air shares since before January 2024 you have certain legal rights as a shareholder. If you want to learn more, please read below or submit your information at:

On January 6, 2024, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing after a door plug manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems blew off shortly after takeoff. All Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft were subsequently grounded for safety reasons.

If you would like to know more about your rights as a shareholder or how you can participate in holding the officers and directors responsible for the damage that they allegedly caused the company to suffer, please contact James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471.

