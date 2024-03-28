Global Infection Control Market Outlook Report 2024-2029:  Growing Trend of Outsourcing Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers and Hospitals

Dublin, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization (Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO, Gamma, E-Beam), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, Gowns, Endoscope Reprocessing), End-user (Hospital & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The infection control market is valued at an estimated USD 51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Recent key trends driving the infection control market include increased focus on antimicrobial surfaces, adoption of UV-C disinfection technology, and growth in demand for point-of-care testing. These trends are driven by heightened awareness of infection prevention, regulatory mandates, and the need for efficient and effective healthcare practices.







Opportunities in the infection control market include increasing adoption of advanced technologies, rising demand for infection prevention in emerging economies, and growing awareness of healthcare-associated infections. These opportunities can drive market growth by innovation, expanding market reach, and fostering greater investment in infection control solutions worldwide.



The endoscope reprocessing products segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the infection control market, by products, during the forecast period



The infection control market can be broadly classified into sterilization products & services, consumables & accessories, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products depending on the product. The endoscope reprocessing products segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the infection control market, by products, during the forecast period. The endoscope reprocessing products market is growing, commanding significant attention and dominance. This segment specializes in providing essential sterilization and disinfection solutions tailored specifically for endoscopic devices used in medical procedures. Its dominance is attributed to the increasing utilization of endoscopic procedures worldwide, coupled with stringent regulatory requirements mandating effective reprocessing to prevent Healthcare-Associated Infection. Consequently, the segment continues to experience robust growth due to its critical role in maintaining patient safety and infection prevention standards.



Hospitals and clinics segment, by end-user, has the highest market share



Hospitals and clinics represent the largest end user segment in the infection control market, commanding a significant share due to several key factors. As primary providers of healthcare services, hospitals and clinics prioritize infection control to ensure patient safety and maintain high standards of care. The prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) within these settings drives the demand for infection control products and services.



Additionally, the increasing number of hospitals and clinics globally, coupled with the rising volume of surgical procedures performed, further fuels market growth within this segment. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic diseases and infections, contributes to the demand for infection control measures in healthcare facilities. Government initiatives aimed at improving infection prevention standards and regulations also drive market growth within hospitals and clinics, reinforcing their position as the primary end user segment in the infection control market.



Asia-Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest growth rate in the infection control market, with countries like India and China standing out as areas with the highest growth potential. The major factors promoting the growth of the infection control market in this region are region's expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced infection control technologies, and supportive government initiatives aimed at enhancing infection prevention measures.



This report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), Growing number of surgeries, Advancement in reprocessing technologies, Rising emphasis on the sterilization and disinfection of food, Advancements in sterilization equipment technology, Growing trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals), restraints (Growing concerns about the safety of reprocessed instruments, Consequences associated with the use of chemical disinfectants, High cost associated with endoscopy reprocessing coupled with the limited reimbursements in developing nations,), opportunities (The increasing prevalence of medical devices and pharmaceutical companies in developing nations, Growing utilization of E-beam sterilization, Reintegration of ethylene oxide sterilization) and challenges (Sterilization of Advanced Medical Devices, Alternative methods for surface disinfection, Increasing adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices).

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global infection control market. The report analyzes this market by product & service, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global infection control market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product & service, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global infection control market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global infection control market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 616 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $69.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Cleaning & Disinfection Products to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Sterilization Equipment Segment to Register Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Disinfectants to be Leading Segment During Forecast Period

Endoscope Reprocessing Consumables Segment Accounted for Largest Share in 2023

Medical Nonwovens to be Leading Segment During Forecast Period

Hospitals & Clinics to Dominate Infection Control Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Regional Market for Infection Control

Premium Insights

Significant Growth Opportunities for Players in Infection Control Market - High Incidence of HAIs and Growing Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection to Drive Market

Asia-Pacific: Infection Control Market, by Product & Service and Country - Japan Led Infection Control Market in Asia-Pacific in 2023

Infection Control Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - China to Register Highest Revenue Growth During Forecast Period

Infection Control Market, by Region (2021-2029) - North America to Continue to Dominate Infection Control Market During Forecast Period

Infection Control Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets - Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

Growing Number of Surgeries

Advancement in Reprocessing Technologies

Rising Emphasis on Sterilization and Disinfection of Food

Advancements in Sterilization Equipment Technology

Growing Trend of Outsourcing Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Hospitals

Market Restraints

Growing Concerns About Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

Consequences Associated with Use of Chemical Disinfectants

High Cost Associated with Endoscopy Reprocessing Coupled with Limited Reimbursements in Developing Nations

Market Opportunities

Increasing Prevalence of Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Companies in Developing Nations

Growing Utilization of E-Beam Sterilization

Reintegration of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Market Challenges

Sterilization of Advanced Medical Devices

Alternative Methods for Surface Disinfection

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Devices

Industry Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration with Infection Control

Point-Of-Care Testing in Infection Control

Companies Featured

Steris PLC

Getinge AB

Ecolab Inc.

3M Company

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Sotera Health Company

Mmm Group

Matachana Group

Belimed AG (Subsidiary of Metall Zug Group)

Metrex Research LLC

Reckitt Benckiser

Pal International

Olympus Corporation

Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

The Miele Group

Systec GmbH & Co. KG

Contec, Inc.

Continental Equipment Company

Medalkan

C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment

Spire Integrated Solutions

Dr. Schumacher GmbH

Acto GmbH

Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

Ultrawave

Arc Healthcare Solutions

