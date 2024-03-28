Meriwest Credit Union Becomes Official Credit Union Partner of Bay FC





Meriwest Credit Union and Bay FC Unite to Empower Women in Sports and Strengthen Local Communities

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union is proud to announce its exciting new partnership with the first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise in the Bay Area, Bay FC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they join hands to help empower women in sports and support our local communities.

Meriwest Credit Union has always been committed to supporting initiatives that promote diversity, inclusivity, and local engagement. By partnering with Bay FC, the credit union aims to promote gender equality in sports and create opportunities for aspiring women athletes in the Bay Area.

With this partnership, Meriwest becomes the official Credit Union Partner of Bay FC, and looks forward to providing custom financial solutions to fans, staff and players alike. Lisa Pesta, CEO of Meriwest Credit Union, expressed her excitement about the partnership, "We are thrilled to partner with Bay FC, the team is well aligned with our values, making it a natural decision to step up and take part in their inaugural season, in support of the incredible talent and dedication of women athletes in soccer. We believe together we can create a positive impact through teamwork and inspire the next generation of athletes to reach their highest potential."

“Continuing to add to our partnership portfolio with a community-focused organization like Meriwest Credit Union exemplifies our commitment to our local communities and building a team for the entire Bay Area,” said Bay FC Chief Executive Officer Brady Stewart. “We are thrilled to welcome Meriwest Credit Union to the Bay FC family and cannot wait to see the progress we make for our communities, our players and for women’s sports.”

The partnership between Meriwest Credit Union and Bay FC sets an example for other organizations by demonstrating the value of investing in sports, empowering women, and strengthening local communities. By combining their resources, expertise, and shared values, Meriwest and Bay FC will work together to create a lasting impact beyond the soccer field.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets in excess of $2.3 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted a ‘Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’, ‘America’s Best Small Employers’ by Forbes Magazine in 2023, and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2023. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Bay Football Club

Bay Football Club (Bay FC) is the new women’s professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area and the 14th team to join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Bay FC was established in April 2023 and co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner in partnership with global investment firm Sixth Street and an investor group of leading tech, business and sports executives. Sixth Street’s investment is the largest institutional investment to date in a women’s professional sports franchise. Bay FC is changing the face of women’s soccer as we know it. Beginning play in the 2024 season, we are building a squad that will play the beautiful game with power, passion, energy, and creativity. Ticket deposits are now open for Bay FC at https://bayfc.com and fans can follow Bay FC’s social channels (@wearebayfc) for the latest news, merchandise, and events.

