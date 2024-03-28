Tenaris Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LUXEMBOURG, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announces that it has filed today its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and is available on Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.



Holders of Tenaris’s shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com