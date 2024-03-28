Sword Group: H2 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement



Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2023 au 31/12/2023







Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2023, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:



8,959 shares



€359,040



- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,116



- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,080



- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 34,943 shares for an amount of €1,319,183



- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 38,733 shares for an amount of €1,455,889



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:



12,749 shares



€353,334



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.



About Sword Group



Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Calendrier

25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue

29/04/24 | Annual General Meeting 2023 Accounts

