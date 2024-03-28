Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 29/02/2024

| Source: Sword Group Sword Group


INFORMATION ON THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT 29/02/2024

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,398,264


Dividend
€1.7 gross per shre
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 29.
Ex-date: April 30, 2024 - Payment: May 3, 2024

Calendar
25/04/24 | 2024 First Quarter Revenue
18/07/24 | 2024 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact

Attachment


Attachments

Sword Group SE Number of Shares & voting Rights published on 28032024