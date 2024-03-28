Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multi-Platform Audio Coverage of the 2024 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen® and Elite Eight®

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will broadcast live coverage of the Men’s Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 beginning at 6 p.m. ET with “The Tournament Tonight” pregame show. Westwood One will also broadcast live coverage of the Men’s Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30 beginning at 5 p.m. ET with the pregame show and on Sunday, March 31 with the pregame show at 1 p.m. ET. Westwood One’s coverage of the NCAA Men’s Final Four® will begin on Saturday, April 6 with “The Final Four Show” at 3 p.m. ET and at 6:30 p.m. ET with the “Championship Monday” show prior to the National Championship Game on Monday, April 8.



Westwood One will broadcast the Final Four and National Championship Game in both English and Spanish.

Westwood One’s broadcast schedule for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball

Sweet Sixteen:

Thursday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona (5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State

Friday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m. ET (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee



Elite Eight Doubleheaders:

Saturday, March 30 at 5 p.m. ET Clemson/Arizona winner vs. Alabama/North Carolina winner San Diego State/UConn winner vs. Illinois/Iowa State winner

Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m. ET NC State/Marquette winner vs. Duke/Houston winner Gonzaga/Purdue winner vs. Creighton/Tennessee winner



Where to Listen

Westwood One’s complete NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. All 67 Division I men’s games will also be streamed online for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports.com. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

Westwood One will produce an outstanding lineup of hour-long college basketball programs that air prior to each day’s coverage including “The NCAA Tournament Today,” “The Final Four Show,” and “Championship Monday.”

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship, please visit westwoodonesports.com.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 403 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, GEICO, Great Clips, Intuit Turbotax, Invesco QQQ, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese’s, The Home Depot, Unilever and Wendy’s.