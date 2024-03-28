New Disabled South Announces Panel Events on Disability Justice, Changing Narratives

Atlanta, GA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Disabled South, a disability justice and disability rights organization fighting for liberation for disabled people across 14 states, announces New Disabled South: In Conversation, series of discussions with panels of disabled advocates, activists, and leaders—one virtual event and in three cities across the South. These events are free to the public and will conclude on June 8th with a special event in Washington, D.C. exploring disability in the South and beyond.



Dates:

4/6/24 - Virtual

5/3/24 - Oklahoma City, OK

5/24/24 - New Orleans, LA

6/8/24 - Washington, D.C.



The panel for the virtual event will include moderator, Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, and panelists:

-Activist, podcaster, and author Mary Fashik

-Speaker, consultant, and researcher Rasheera Dopson

-Community organizer, strategist, and writer K Agbebiyi

Registration for the April 6th virtual event is open now.

All events will be recorded for a podcast series for release later this year. Masks required for in-person events, and ASL/live captions will be provided. Accessibility info and details on venues, hosts, panelists, and more for in-person events TBA. For interview requests and questions, contact Sean Kelly at sean@newdisabledsouth.org