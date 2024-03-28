Civitas Networks for Health to Host 2024 Annual Conference in Detroit This October

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civitas Networks for Health today announced its 2024 Annual Conference will take place Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, October 17, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. Under the theme ‘Bridging Data and Doing’, this year's gathering is not only poised to unite Civitas’ 170+ member organizations, but also bring health transformation and health data professionals from across the country together, fostering a collaborative environment to explore the vital synergy of increased data sharing to drive meaningful action.



"We are thrilled to host the 2024 Civitas Annual Conference in Detroit, a city known for its resilience and innovation,” said Lisa Bari, CEO, Civitas Networks for Health. “This year, we aim to prompt increased collaboration by sharing practical insights into what is working in communities throughout the country. 'Bridging Data and Doing' epitomizes our commitment to increased health data interoperability while using data to transform understandings into tangible, impactful health improvements. Our conference is where industry leaders and practitioners collaborate, engage in meaningful dialogue, and drive forward the future of health and health care.”

Building upon the momentum of last year's event, this year’s conference, in partnership with Civitas’ members in the upper Midwest region, will spotlight regional innovation and opportunities to create national impact in advancing health equity, public health improvements, addressing social determinants of health and unmet health related social needs through data-informed multistakeholder approaches.

Civitas’ Host Committee includes the following member organizations: Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Health Impact Ohio, Illinois Public Health Institute, Indiana Health Information Exchange, MetaStar, Michigan Health Information Network, Michigan Multipayer Initiatives, Michigan Public Health Institute, Ohio Health Information Partnership, PHOENIX Project – Wayne State University, The Health Collaborative, Velatura HIE Corporation, Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality, and Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network. The organization would also like to thank its conference co-chairs, Phil Beckett with C3HIE, and Kelley Gallagher with CRISP.

Introducing the Keynote Speakers & Agenda

The conference agenda will feature expert keynote speakers, each offering unique insights on turning health data into meaningful health care outcomes. The first confirmed keynote speaker is Roselyn Tso, Director of Indian Health Service (IHS), Department of Health and Human Services. Civitas is looking forward to remarks from Director Tso as we aim learn more about IHS’ data modernization priorities, tribal outreach, and coordination on health and health care issues unique to tribal nations.

Why Attend?

Civitas 2024 is more than just a conference and tradeshow; it is an opportunity for attendees to actively engage with industry leaders through small group discussions, hands-on activities, and informal chats post-keynote presentations. It is also an opportunity to be part of a community that not only discusses, but also acts at the critical intersection of health data and public health improvement. In a more intimate setting than large industry conferences, with expected attendance between 600-800 people annually, attendees will have the chance to take part in:

Engaging panel discussions and breakout sessions with industry experts.

Cutting-edge insights into the latest trends in health IT and interoperability in states and regions.

Networking opportunities with a diverse array of health and health care professionals, technologists, and policymakers.

Interactive workshops focused on implementing effective strategies that translate across communities.

Registration and Additional Information

Registration is now open. For more details on registration, sponsorship, and accommodation, visit the conference webpage.

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national nonprofit collaborative comprised of 170+ member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. We educate, promote, and influence both the private sector and policy makers on matters of interoperability, quality, coordination, health equity and cost-effectiveness of health care, and as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, lead multi-site grant-funded programs and projects. We are proud to support local health innovators by amplifying their voices at the national level and increasing the exchange of valuable resources, tools, and ideas. To learn more, please visit www.civitasforhealth.org.