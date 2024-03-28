Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Comment on Bastrop County School Bus Tragedy

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris issued the following announcement: In the wake of the tragic school bus accident in Bastrop County, Texas, our hearts go out to the families who this devastating event has impacted.



The incident occurred on Friday, March 22nd, in the afternoon on State Highway 21 when a concrete truck traveling in the opposite direction collided with the school bus carrying pre-K students from Tom Green Elementary who were returning from a field trip to the zoo.

Tragically, one child aboard the bus and an adult passenger traveling behind the bus lost their lives. Emergency responders evaluated a total of 53 individuals at the scene.

Why Did This Happen?

There is an ongoing investigation into various factors surrounding the tragic incident, including road conditions, potential speeding, and the condition of the truck and bus drivers. Reports have revealed that the school bus involved in the crash did not have seatbelts, prompting concerns regarding safety standards and potential negligence in transportation protocols.

Our attorneys have handled similar incident investigations and lawsuits, and in our experience, many times it boils down to a company prioritizing profits over safety,

What to Do After:

Seek Medical Attention: If you or a loved one were injured in an accident, prioritize seeking medical attention. Even seemingly minor injuries should be examined by a healthcare professional to ensure proper care and documentation.

Contact Legal Representation: In times of tragedy, it's crucial to have experienced legal representation by your side. Our firm, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P Accident and Injury Attorneys, specializes in advocating for victims of negligence and is dedicated to pursuing justice on behalf of those affected by the Bastrop County school bus crash.

Understand Your Rights: As the investigation unfolds, it's essential to understand your rights and options. Our team is here to provide guidance and support, ensuring that your voice is heard, and your interests are protected throughout the legal process.

Document Everything: Keep detailed records of any medical treatments, expenses, and communications related to the accident. This documentation can serve as valuable evidence in building a strong case for compensation and accountability.

Stay Informed: As developments arise in the investigation, stay informed about your case and the broader implications of the incident. Knowledge empowers individuals and communities to demand accountability and enact changes to prevent similar tragedies.

"The Bastrop County school bus crash is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of safety measures and accountability in our communities. As we mourn the lives lost and support those recovering from injuries, let us also come together to demand justice and ensure that such tragedies are never repeated," Jonathan Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP

At Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P Accident and Injury Attorneys, we are committed to standing by the victims and their families, providing support and guidance, and fighting tirelessly for the justice they deserve. Contact us for a free consultation at 713 893 0971 or use our contact form to send us a confidential email.

