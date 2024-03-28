CELEBRATE NATIONAL BURRITO DAY WITH $6 BURRITOS AT FREEBIRDS

Austin TX, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s big, it’s bold, it’s back! Freebirds World Burrito is tipping its hat to Texans throughout the state by rolling out a National Burrito Day celebration! On Thursday, April 4th, all Freebird-sized burritos, bowls, and salads are only $6, including Freebirds’ legendary Texas Smoked Brisket.

“As Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™, we celebrate craveable burritos every day,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “Our guests already know our burritos are a tremendous value with grilled proteins, unlimited toppings, and queso. We're offering an unbelievable deal on April 4th for the best burritos in Texas.”

Whether you prefer a classic burrito, a hearty bowl, or a refreshing salad, Freebirds has something for everyone at an unbeatable price. Freebirds' limited time offer, Texas Smoked Brisket, is also available to elevate your burrito experience at no extra cost! This flavorful addition promises to add a delicious twist to your National Burrito Day celebration.

For those craving a little more, Freebirds is offering a Monster upgrade for just $3! What better day to go Monster than on National Burrito Day?

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Freebirds is offering group ordering online during National Burrito Day so you and your friends can order as many burritos as you’d like for only $6. Whether you're gathering with coworkers for a lunchtime feast or hosting a burrito party with loved ones, Freebirds makes it easy to feed a crowd and satisfy every craving.

Don't miss out on the festivities – mark your calendars and join Freebirds World Burrito in celebrating National Burrito Day on April 4th with $6 burritos!

For more information and to place an order, visit https://eat.freebirds.com/nbd2024. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or Texas-inspired burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

