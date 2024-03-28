Jake Moyle launches mentorship program for young UK dancers looking to pursue careers in entertainment

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jake Moyle knows how tough it can be to immerse yourself in a new culture, and be expected to simultaneously know everything about the entertainment industry. He had to figure it out on his own.



Inspired by this, Jake felt called to spread his knowledge with others by launching a mentorship program for young UK dancers looking to pursue an entertainment career.

"Through this mentorship program, I want to empower young UK dancers who are passionate about pursuing careers in entertainment with the guidance, support, and insight they need to succeed on a global scale," said Jake Moyle.

As a decorated performer, having danced with artists such as Harry Styles and Coldplay, Jake knows what it takes to achieve big things, and wants to help the next gen of talent to do the same. As he launches this program, he intends to work with UK-based dancers to help them establish themselves as valuable artists in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his extensive dance credits, Jake is a multidisciplinary creative. He says he loves to combine his dance art with animation, graphic design, fashion, and more. His holistic artistic perspective makes him well-suited to aid dancers in building themselves a brand that is marketable to casting directors and choreographers.

Jake is not a stranger to mentorship. He currently serves as a Patron of Cornwall College/Studio 4, where he works to assist in curriculum building and provides feedback on student work and training.

When not on professional dance jobs, Jake judges on the new and innovative international dance competition, Ultra Dance Tour , where he provides dancers with live feedback to improve their technique and movement quality. With an undying passion for sharing his experiences with aspiring artists, Jake notes he is establishing this new program to allow him to do just that.

Jake uses his years of movement knowledge across various styles including Contemporary, Hip-hop, Ballet and Jazz, showcasing his versatility as a creative in the industry. Working with brands such as Gucci, Burberry, and Uniqlo, Jake gets to travel worldwide, and experience a plethora of different cultures, adding to the maturity of his movement and creativity. Jake’s work in film has led him to sets and stages such as Mary Poppins Returns, Rocket-man and “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”. Most recently, Jake has worked alongside various artists including Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Rosalia, Coldplay, The Jonas Brothers, and Sam Smith, as well as world-renowned brands like Gucci and Dolce and Gabbana. Jake is now based in Los Angeles and works and travels between the US and Europe.

