Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Size To Worth USD 874 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.02%

New York, United States , March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Size is to Grow from USD 649.08 Million in 2023 to USD 874 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.02% during the projected period.













Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3903

The Pregnancy pillow, also known as a Maternity pillow or Motherhood pillow, provides extra support and comfort for pregnant women while sleeping. Custom-made to adapt to the changing contours of the body, it helps alleviate common discomforts such as back pain, hip pain, and abdominal pressure. According to the NIH, 30 to 40% of pregnant women experience Pelvic-Girdle-pain, regardless of social or economic status. PGP typically occurs between weeks 12 to 24 of gestation and tends to worsen as the pregnancy progresses. About one in several women experience severe PGP, with 20-25% requiring medical assistance. Often, the fetus does not survive due to this illness and perishes before birth. Hence, the main issue expecting mothers face while sleeping is improper sleeping positions. It is widely accepted by women that reducing RLS is crucial. Similarly, it is a significant factor driving growth in the natural pillow market. The market expansion is due to maternity pillows offering health benefits such as promoting relaxation, alleviating pain, and improving blood circulation. Another key factor boosting demand in the maternity pillow market is the new advancements in the industry, including organic fillings like buckwheat. These natural materials help pregnant women achieve a restful night's sleep. These qualities of maternity pillows are key determinants for potential innovation within the industry. Premium pregnancy pillows are more expensive than regular ones, and German export pregnancy pillows are costly too, with some products being overpriced. These challenges are expected to persist in the market in the coming forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (J Shaped, U Shaped, C Shaped, Others), By Material Type (Polyester Fiberfill, Organic Filling, Memory Foam), By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Hospitals, Maternity Homes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033)."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3903

The U-shaped segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pregnancy pillow market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the global pregnancy pillow market is divided into J Shaped, U Shaped, C Shaped, and others. Among these, the U-shaped segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pregnancy pillow market during the projected timeframe. The U-shaped pillows crafted specifically for pregnant women in the advanced stages of pregnancy aim to alleviate discomfort and sleep disturbances often experienced during this period. Consisting of three pillows, this system is strategically designed to provide comprehensive support to the belly, back, hips, and neck, effectively easing the aches and pains commonly associated with pregnancy.

The polyester fibrefill segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregnancy pillow market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material type, the global pregnancy pillow market is divided into polyester fiberfill, organic filling, and memory foam. Among these, the polyester fiberfill segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregnancy pillow market during the projected timeframe. Polyester fiberfill, a material easily found in the market, stands out for its affordability when compared to similar alternatives. This cost-effective characteristic plays a significant role for product manufacturers by reducing overall production costs, making it an advantageous choice for generating savings in the production process.

The residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the pregnancy pillow market during the estimated period.

Based on end-users, the global pregnancy pillow market is divided into commercial, residential, hospitals, and maternity homes. Among these, the residential segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the pregnancy pillow market during the estimated period. As more and more expectant mothers become aware of the advantages associated with using pregnancy pillows due to their comfort and support during pregnancy, an increase in demand is anticipated. This surge may result in heightened interest from both individual buyers and businesses offering solutions in this market segment.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3903

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pregnancy pillow market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pregnancy pillow market over the forecast period. In recent times, North America has emerged as a region of growing concern, specifically highlighting the importance of prenatal care and comfort for expectant mothers. This growing recognition has led to an increased demand for pregnancy pillows among women preparing for childbirth. Manufacturers in North America are actively engaged in enhancing the functional efficiency and comfort of pregnancy pillows, thus attracting a larger clientele and achieving notable success in the market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregnancy pillow market during the projected timeframe. With the rapid pace of urbanization, there has been a noticeable shift towards smaller living spaces and a more sedentary lifestyle. This change has emphasized the importance of pregnancy pillows for comfort and relaxation, particularly in congested city environments with high-stress levels. Notably, the market for these pillows is dominated by China, while India's market stands out for its remarkable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global pregnancy pillow market include Leachco, Boppy, PharMeDoc, Mom Cozy, Queen Rose, Mocer LLC (Bamibi), COYUCHI, Babymoov, Naomi Home, Cozy Bump Corporation, Medela AG, Easy grow AS, Babymoov, Theraline UK, BODYCUSHION, AllerEase, Bluestone, Snoogle, pregnancypillow.com, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3903

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Quilt Comfort India's premier pregnancy pillow brand, offering the widest global range. With 20 unique products, the brand has sold 20,000 units, generating Rs 2.25 crore in revenue last year. Next, it plans to launch in the US, Mexico, and Canada markets, targeting Rs 50 crores in revenue for the upcoming financial year, starting in May 2022.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Pregnancy Pillow Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market, By Product Type

J Shaped

U Shaped

C Shaped

Others

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market, By Material Type

Polyester Fiberfill

Organic Filling

Memory Foam

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market, By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Hospitals

Maternity Homes

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Dishwasher Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Built-In Dishwasher, Free-Standing Dishwasher), By Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Global Poultry Feed Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Conventional, and Organic), By Feed Type (Complete Feed, Concentrates, and Premix), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Barbeque Grill Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gas, Charcoal, Electric), By End User (Household, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Smart Crib Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Standard Crib, Convertible Crib, Portable Crib, Multi-Purpose Crib), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter