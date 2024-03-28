Upcoming Rugby Talent Recognised by Akuma Sports Appointing Hooker Ethan Karr as Brand Ambassador

KENILWORTH, UK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akuma Sports, high-quality, custom design sports kits manufacturer in the UK, has recognised upcoming rugby talent Ethan Karr, a hooker for Harlequins PDG, who joins the Akuma family as their latest brand ambassador.



In a continued journey to support and celebrate athletes and teams from grassroots to professional teams with their custom-designed teamwear and custom design rugby tour kits, Ethan’s embodiment of Akuma’s core values - passion, innovation, and excellence - makes him a perfect representative for the brand. His journey so far resonates with the ethos of Akuma Sports, where they believe in empowering athletes to perform their best while looking great.

Founded in 2008 by brothers Warwick, Daniel, and Thomas Aldersley, Akuma Sports has grown from a shared passion for sport into a pioneering force in the sportswear industry. With the more recent addition of rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio to the team as Business Development Director, Akuma has strengthened its commitment to delivering top-tier, custom-made teamwear for over 60+ sports around the world. Their dedication to quality, combined with an unbeatable turnaround time often within three weeks, sets them apart. Proudly manufacturing in the UK, Akuma Sports is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to teams across the globe, making them one of the first in the industry to take such a dedicated approach to local production.

Ethan Karr hooker, renowned for his energetic gameplay coupled with rapid agility on the rugby pitch, has impressively advanced in his young rugby career. His journey took him from Chichester Rugby Club through the ranks of Harlequins DPP and Harlequins PDG, to his recent selection for the EggChaser Sevens Academy. This showa not just his athletic excellence but also a profound dedication to rugby. His exceptional skills and commitment have distinguished him as a player to watch this season.



“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ethan to the Akuma family. His talent, combined with his dedication and love for the game, perfectly aligns with our brand's mission to inspire and support athletes across all levels of sport,” said Thomas Aldersley, Co-founder at Akuma Sports. “Ethan’s role as a brand ambassador will not only elevate our engagement with the rugby community but also inspire young and aspiring athletes to pursue their sports passion with determination.”

Ethan expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I am honoured to have joined the Akuma Sports family, a brand that stands out for its commitment to quality and innovation in sportswear. I look forward to representing Akuma on and off the field, and I am excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to my rugby journey into the future.”

Akuma Sports is committed to providing athletes with the best in custom sportswear, designed to meet the highest standards of performance and style.

Akuma Sports is one of the UK's premier suppliers of bespoke, custom-designed sportswear, offering a wide range of products for a variety of sports. Known for our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, Akuma Sports is dedicated to empowering teams and athletes at all levels with outstanding sportswear solutions.



Ethan Karr is a hooker for Harlequins PDG U16, Chichester Rugby Club and EggChaser Sevens Academy.

