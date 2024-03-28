Pixalate’s March 2024 Ad Fraud Research on Mobile Apps with the Highest Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate on Google, Apple App Stores: 20% Global IVT Rate

LONDON, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the March 2024 Mobile Apps IVT Reports for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . The series reveals which mobile apps appear to be most impacted by invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, as measured by Pixalate.





To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 5M+ downloadable apps across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and 17B+ global open programmatic advertising impressions from March 1-17, 2024. Pixalate’s research reveals the average global mobile in-app IVT rate in this time period was 20%.



The reports highlight the five most common types of IVT that Pixalate observed across both mobile app platforms during the study period, which are as follows:

Display Impression Fraud (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*) : Involves impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

: Involves impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Video Impression Fraud (Sophisticated Outlier Activity*) : Video ad impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

: Video ad impressions that are generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Masked IP (Manipulation/Falsification of Location Related Attributes*) : Involves video ad impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate.

: Involves video ad impressions generated from the same browser or device at a statistically significant inflated rate. Proxy (Invalid Proxy Traffic*) : The impression is from an intermediary proxy device that manipulates traffic counts, passes non­human or invalid traffic, or fails to comply with the protocol.

: The impression is from an intermediary proxy device that manipulates traffic counts, passes non­human or invalid traffic, or fails to comply with the protocol. High-Risk Device ID (Known Dangerous or Fraudulent SIVT Sources*): The impression is from a device ID flagged for a high risk of invalid traffic.

*Note: Parenthetical information denotes IVT detection method(s) per Media Rating Council (MRC) Invalid Traffic Guidelines.

Pixalate excluded spoofing from this report, as spoofing requires different tactics to mitigate it (e.g., blocking an app highly impacted by spoofing could lead to blocking apps with real traffic attractive to buyers). See our Mobile App Spoofing series for a list of apps most affected by the spoofing IVT type.



Learn more about Pixalate’s reported IVT types in our Knowledge Base .





Google Play Store Apps With the Highest Rates of IVT - March 2024





1. Kiss Kiss: Spin the Bottle (51%)

2. ARMY jimin chat fans BTS (50%)

3. Nitro Nation: Car Racing Game (50%)

4. Givvy Coin Collector (50%)

5. クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる (48%)





Apple App Store Apps With the Highest Rates of IVT - March 2024





1. Swappy – Jigsaw Puzzles (51%)

2. Super Goal - Soccer Stickman (50%)

3. How Much Does My Crush Like Me (49%)

4. Which Emoji Are You? - Game (48%)

5. Coffee Break - Cafe Simulation (48%)

Download the full list of the top 40 mobile apps (20 from Apple App Store and 20 from Google Play Store) with the highest levels of IVT in March 2024.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer



The content of this press release, and the Mobile Apps With the Highest IVT Reports (the "Reports"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Per the MRC , “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC , “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”.

