BCA Labs Unveils AI-Powered BCA Protocol to Reshape AI Training Data, Puts Users in Control

BCA Labs, innovators behind Blockchain-Ads, the Web3 Cookie, and OCAM tech, unveiled the BCA Protocol, an AI-fueled ecosystem set to revolutionize digital interaction through unprecedented user empowerment.

The BCA Protocol features:

Web3 Infrastructure for data collection and annotation for AI training purposes.

Data marketplace (AI-computed, browser datasets)

Layer 3 blockchain

AI - Marketing Hub.





BCA Labs received grants from Google and is part of the NVIDIA inception program. The team is also fully enrolled as an AI infrastructure startup in the OpenAI resource program and Ocean Cloud, placing it at the forefront of AI innovation. The recent stealth funding round, which astonishingly concluded in just three minutes, highlights the immense confidence and excitement surrounding the BCA Protocol.

Additionally, BCA Labs is fully integrating OpenAI into the BCA Protocol to harness the power of advanced artificial intelligence. OpenAI, led by the visionary Sam Altman, announced a $7 trillion chip project to equip startups like BCA Protocol to harness the power of advanced AI to revolutionize traditional industries and drive the growth of LLMs.

BCA (Blockchain-Centric AI) tackles privacy, transparency, and efficiency issues plaguing AI data collection. Its AI-powered, zero-knowledge proof (ZK) solution introduces "own-your-cookie" technology. Users generate their Smart Cookies and gain unprecedented control over their browsing data, allowing them to directly monetize their online activity.

“The BCA Protocol harnesses the power of AI to create a fairer, more transparent data collection for training LLMs," said a representative of BCA Labs. "We're giving control back to the hands of internet users, allowing them to profit from what is rightfully theirs – their own data."

BCA Labs envisions a Blockchain & AI-driven future where every internet user has a stake in the growing artificial intelligence industry.

About BCA Labs

BCA Labs is a trailblazer in the Web3 AdTech and Big Data industry, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance user experience and privacy in the digital age. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future, BCA Labs continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing and advertising.





