Kumar Kathinokkula Joins APCO Holdings, LLC as Chief Technology Officer

Norcross, GA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive and RV F&I products and home to EasyCare, National Auto Care (NAC), GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, has announced that Kumar Kathinokkula has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

Kumar brings over 30 years of experience in IT and product management with deep expertise in the F&I industry. Kumar cofounded F&I Administration Solutions, the market leading company that pioneered the first SaaS F&I product administration platform for all F&I products. After several years of rapid growth and a merger with another leading F&I solutions provider, Kathinokkula served as Chief Operations Officer and Board Member for the combined entity. After a private equity buyout in 2020, he has funded new ventures that seek to bring AI and digital technologies into the F&I product administration space.

“Kumar’s an expert in our industry and will be an excellent addition to our executive leadership team,” said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings. “With his experience pioneering technology in the F&I space, we are excited to show our valued clients how we continue to push boundaries and offer forward-thinking solutions.”

“I am very excited to drive APCO’s digital strategy to deliver modern, efficient, and innovative services and experiences to our customers - both internal and external,” said Kathinokkula. “I believe my experience and skills are uniquely suited to the role.”

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care, GWC Warranty, Relentless Dealer Services, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.