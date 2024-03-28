Global Crowd Farming Market Size To Exceed USD 214.05 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.1%

New York, United States , March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Crowd Farming Market Size is to Grow from USD 118.35 Million in 2023 to USD 214.05 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the projected period.













Crowd farming is a groundbreaking and innovative agricultural model that brings consumers and farmers together directly. Individuals can use this novel approach to purchase a portion of a farmer's harvest in advance, essentially becoming a "mini-owner" of a specific agricultural product such as a tree, beehive, or even a vineyard. This unique arrangement not only fosters a sense of ownership and involvement, but also promotes a better understanding and appreciation of the food production process. Crowd farming connects producers and consumers, resulting in a mutually beneficial relationship that goes beyond traditional transactions. The growing global demand for organic products is expected to boost the popularity and acceptance of crowd farming. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally conscious, they seek out organic products that are free of harmful pesticides and genetically modified organisms. Furthermore, this preference is driven not only by the perceived health benefits of organic food, but also by a desire to promote environmentally friendly farming practices. Crowd farming, an innovative agricultural model that connects farmers directly to consumers, is facing barriers to global adoption, primarily due to a lack of awareness. Despite the potential benefits of sustainability, transparency, and improved farmer-consumer relationships, crowd farming remains uncommon in many areas.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Crowd Farming Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Agri-Commodity (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains, Livestock & Their Products, Others), By Platform (Website-Based, Mobile Apps), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The livestock & their products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global crowd farming market during the forecast period.

Based on the agri-commodity, the global crowd farming market is categorized into fruits & vegetables, grains, livestock & their products, and others. Among these, the livestock & their products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global crowd farming market during the forecast period. This dominance is due to increased global demand for organic, sustainably raised meat and dairy products. As people become more conscious of their food choices, they look for products that are both healthy and environmentally friendly.

The mobile apps segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global crowd farming market during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the global crowd farming market is categorized into website-based and mobile apps. Among these, the mobile apps segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global crowd farming market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the greater convenience and accessibility that mobile apps provide to their users. Individuals can now manage their agricultural investments while on the go, thanks to smartphones becoming more common and widely used across all demographics. Mobile apps have a more user-friendly interface and offer a seamless experience as users navigate through various features and functionalities.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global crowd farming market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global crowd farming market over the forecast period. This could be attributed to several factors. Consumers are becoming more aware of the value of sustainable farming practices. People are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their food choices, and they are looking for farming practices that leave small ecological footprints. Furthermore, the strong emphasis on farm-to-table concepts in North America has greatly aided the growth of crowd farming practices. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the global crowd farming market during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Japan rely heavily on agriculture to improve their economic situation. Agriculture practices are actively being developed in these countries, and these innovations will contribute to the growth of the global crowd farming market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global crowd farming market are Steward Technologies LLC, IndieGoGo (crowdfarming.com), Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd., Money Farm Gambia, Crowd Farm Africa Limited, Farmcrowdy, eFarms, Livestock Wealth (Pty) Ltd., Complete Farmer Limited, and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global crowd farming market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Crowd Farming Market, By Agri-Commodity

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Livestock & Their Products

Others

Global Crowd Farming Market, By Platform

Website-Based

Mobile Apps

Global Metal Foam Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



