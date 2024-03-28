Celebrating Cayuse’s Latest Customer Implementations

Portland, OR, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, today announced additional successful implementations of Cayuse eRA at four major research organizations.
Joining and expanding the Cayuse user community, Cayuse leadership is proud to welcome the latest adopters:
- California Lutheran University - Ventura County’s first four-year private college implemented Human Ethics to modernize IRB protocol management
- Akron Children’s - The Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron optimized its research management capacity with the launch of Sponsored Projects
- New York Institute of Technology - New York’s groundbreaking research university adopted Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Human Ethics to improve full-lifecycle research management and IRB reviews
- University of Wyoming - UW added Sponsored Projects, Outside Interests, and Human Ethics to more easily and effectively manage research, conflict of interest tracking and disclosures, and IRB processes
Comments on the News
“I’m thrilled to champion our newest users and help them achieve research success with Cayuse’s industry-leading solutions” commented Cayuse Delivery and Customer Success Executive Adam Strong. “From institutional review boards to PIs and administrators, it’s always a privilege to hear that our software makes a tangible difference for users regardless of their organization’s size or industry.”
About Cayuse
For 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.