Celebrating Cayuse’s Latest Customer Implementations

Portland, OR, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, today announced additional successful implementations of Cayuse eRA at four major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse user community, Cayuse leadership is proud to welcome the latest adopters:

California Lutheran University - Ventura County’s first four-year private college implemented Human Ethics to modernize IRB protocol management

Akron Children’s - The Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron optimized its research management capacity with the launch of Sponsored Projects

New York Institute of Technology - New York’s groundbreaking research university adopted Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Human Ethics to improve full-lifecycle research management and IRB reviews

University of Wyoming - UW added Sponsored Projects , Outside Interests , and Human Ethics to more easily and effectively manage research, conflict of interest tracking and disclosures, and IRB processes