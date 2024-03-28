The Actuarial Foundation Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence

Schaumburg, IL, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Actuarial Foundation, a nationwide charity dedicated to advancing opportunity for students who need it most, proudly announces its 30th-anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone in its journey to unlock student potential through mathematics. Founded with a fervent commitment to its vision of an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future, The Actuarial Foundation has paired thousands of students with mentors who foster a passion for math and education.

The Actuarial Foundation's resources give young people valuable knowledge and insight to empower them to make more informed decisions. Their free curriculum resources give teachers and students new reasons to be excited and confident about mathematics, including hands-on projects, lesson plans, online activities, and contests.

The Actuarial Foundation’s Modeling the Future Challenge provides high school students a glimpse into math modeling and the actuarial process, while the STEM Stars Actuarial Scholarship Program helps students pay for higher education and obtain access to mentors, passionate individuals who walk alongside them on their journey to becoming actuaries.

The Math Motivators Tutoring Program pairs students from underserved communities with professionals and college students who have strong mathematics backgrounds. During the last school year, 523 volunteers gave 17,195 hours of their time, transforming futures for students around the country.

You too can make a lasting difference in a young person's life with just a few hours per month. With COVID learning loss, strained school resources, and a fast-changing educational landscape, students are eager to benefit from your time with the simple but effective help and encouragement they need to succeed. The Actuarial Foundation prepares its mentors for meaningful tutoring experiences and fun along the way with training and continual support.

The Actuarial Foundation helps students who are behind in school and ready to catch up. They also work with many students who are already succeeding but want to challenge themselves toward new horizons.

The Actuarial Foundation’s year-long festivities will amplify the impact achieved over the past three decades. Register for our upcoming virtual Gala and visit the 30th Anniversary Homepage to learn how you can join in the celebration and help transform lives through math education and mentorship.

Cheers to 30 years of math magic, and here's to the next 30!

