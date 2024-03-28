Austin, TX, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



KORMAN, AUSTIN’S OFFICIAL ROLEX JEWELER, LAUNCHES ROLEX CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM

Austin, April 1st, 2024 – Korman Fine Jewelry (Korman), Austin's fine jewelry and Swiss timepiece destination for over 50 years, is proud to announce the launch of the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned (RCPO) program on April 1st, 2024. This initiative is set to redefine the luxury watch marketplace, offering clients the exclusive opportunity to purchase a Rolex authenticated pre-owned timepiece online or in store.

Korman invites watch enthusiasts to explore its hand-curated selection of Certified Pre-Owned Rolex watches, ensuring uncompromised quality and authenticity. As part of the program, each Rolex timepiece undergoes a meticulous authentication process, serviced by Korman’s watchmakers and verified by Rolex experts. This process guarantees customers the highest level of confidence in the authenticity, excellence, and impeccable performance of their Rolex purchase.

Larry Stokes, Owner and CEO of Korman, expressed his enthusiasm, “Peace of mind is everything, and Korman is thrilled to offer Rolex clients the transparency and value we all seek. You can now purchase pre-owned with confidence knowing Rolex has verified and warrantied the collection in its entirety.”

As Korman continues to shape the landscape of high-end luxury and service in Austin, the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program enhances its offerings, providing patrons and watch enthusiasts with a trusted and exclusive experience. Korman welcomes customers to join this exciting journey, setting a new standard for pre-owned luxury in Austin.

About Korman



From Korman's humble beginnings in 1973 to today, Korman has become Austin's luxury jewelry destination, offering a hand-curated selection of designer jewelry, the finest diamonds and Swiss timepieces in Central Texas. Since becoming owners in 2018, Kat and Larry Stokes have upheld the legacy of integrity, community and superlative quality and service as their pillars of success. Keeping true to Korman's roots, Korman’s new flagship location will open in the fall of 2024 at 29th & Lamar, embodying a timeless and contemporary design in collaboration with Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. Korman will house a selection of the finest jewels from designers and diamond cutters from all over the world, in addition to partnerships with the top Swiss timepiece manufacturers and a world-class Rolex service center. Their jewelry social house is always abuzz and there is always fun in the air as they 'Celebrate Every Day'. This has become Korman’s ethos as they come alongside clients to pair them with memorable and special pieces that crystalize moments and milestones in their life. Independently owned and operated for over 50 years, Korman is a member of the Longhorn Business Network and a pillar in the Austin community.

