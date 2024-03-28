Yield10 Bioscience to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Monday, April 1, 2024

WOBURN, Mass., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update on Monday, April 1, 2024.



Management will host a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2024.at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results, share corporate highlights, and provide an overall business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-877-709-8150 or +1-201-689-8354 (international) to listen to the call. The call will reference a slide deck and be available through a live webcast, both of which can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.yield10bio.com/ir-events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the end of the call through Monday, April 15, 2024. The replay may be accessed via the Company’s website on the investor relations event page, or by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or +1-201-612-7415 (international). The audio replay passcode is 13745439.

