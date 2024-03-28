EverCommerce Announces New Chief Information Officer and Chief People Officer

DENVER, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today two new members joining its executive leadership team.



Ellora Sengupta joins EverCommerce as CIO. In this newly-created role that will support the Company’s transformation and optimization efforts, Ms. Sengupta will provide executive leadership and oversight in enhancing and maintaining the company's corporate systems, infrastructure and security, enterprise technology, data infrastructure & analytics.

A 2022 Bay Area CIO of the Year ORBIE award winner, Ms. Sengupta brings more than 25 years experience in leading information technology and digital transformation across numerous organizations ranging from early-stage startups to $50+ billion enterprises, including Procore Technologies, Samsara, Workday and Cisco.

“Ellora has a demonstrated track record of success in implementing strategies to scale businesses and deploying unique technology solutions in complex business environments,” says EverCommerce President Matt Feierstein, to whom Ms. Sengupta will report. “Her experience will be instrumental in advancing our growth, scale and efficiency objectives.”

EverCommerce has promoted Kayla O’Rourke to the position of Chief People Officer following the departure of Shane Driggers. Ms. O’Rourke joined EverCommerce in 2022 as Senior Vice President North America People and Talent Acquisition. Prior to EverCommerce she held leadership positions in all aspects of HR at top-tier companies including Accenture, HPE and ServiceNow. Ms. O’Rourke also has operational and line leadership experience from leading the agile development team through a major transformation for HPE Technology Services. Additionally, she is a former small business owner of fitness studios.

“I am thrilled to promote Kayla into this important leadership role to apply her multi-dimensional background to continuing to elevate the People experience for our employees and in service of business growth,” says EverCommerce Founder and CEO Eric Remer, to whom Ms. O’Rourke reports. “Her experience will significantly contribute to our organizational transformation and future growth goals.”

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that approximately 708,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

