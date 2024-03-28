Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

-- Company to host call at 4:30pm today --

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Updates

Secured Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) Level II codes for the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS®”) mouthpiece and controller from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”), representing a significant step toward reimbursement.

Further expanded the registrational program in stroke by adding a second site and initiating an open-label study; reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on optimizing the stroke development plan.

Signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with the Québec Ministry of Health and Social Services (“MSSS”) to purchase up to 30 PoNS systems that will be distributed in five separate administrative regions within Québec as part of a government-funded initiative designed to evaluate the effectiveness of PoNS Therapy™ when used by patients suffering the effects of stroke.

Released study results from collaborative project between Pacific Blue Cross (“PBC”) and HealthTech Connex (“HTC”), demonstrating that PoNS Therapy can drastically improve return-to-work (“RTW”) outcomes for patients suffering from traumatic brain injury (“TBI”).

Q4 2023 revenue of $134 thousand, compared to $282 thousand in Q4 2022, primarily attributable to the June 30, 2023 expiration of PTAP in the United States and lower Canada product sales.

Total operating expenses of $2.3 million in Q4 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to Q4 2022.

Generated $1.3 million of net proceeds from the sale of shares of Company common stock under its At-The-Market (“ATM”) in Q1 2024, extending cash runway into Q3 2024.



“We are pleased to have reached a key milestone toward Medicare and broad third-party reimbursement last month when CMS assigned HCPCS codes for the PoNS mouthpiece and controller, effective April 1, 2024. We plan to engage with CMS in the coming months with the objective of securing Medicare reimbursement for the PoNS controller and mouthpiece to be effective as soon as October 1, 2024. In addition, these codes will facilitate our ability to concurrently pursue third-party payer coverage,” said Dane Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helius.

“Delivering PoNS Therapy to stroke patients suffering from gait and balance deficit is one of our chief goals and I'm proud to report that we’ve made several meaningful strides toward potential U.S. authorization. In recent weeks, we’ve added a second site to our ongoing investigator-initiated, placebo-controlled study, begun enrollment of an open-label study at this same site, and met with the FDA to optimize our overall stroke development plan. We are now targeting an early 2025 regulatory submission with possible commercialization by the end of next year.”

“With $1.3 million raised under our ATM program since year end, we now have the cash runway to take us into the third quarter of 2024 as we continue progressing our stroke registrational program and pursuing widespread reimbursement,” concluded Andreeff.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $134 thousand, a decrease of $148 thousand compared to $282 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily attributable to the June 30, 2023 expiration of PTAP in the United States and lower Canada product sales.

Cost of revenues was $90 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $150 thousand for the comparable period in 2022, primarily due to decreased revenues.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $44 thousand, compared to gross profit of $132 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $1.6 million, compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to a decrease in compensation related expenses.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to $0.7 million compared to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a decrease in clinical and product development expenses in the current year period.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to a loss of $2.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The basic and diluted net loss per share for the fourth quarter 2023 was $1.47, compared to net loss per share of $8.66 in the fourth quarter 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year 2023 was $644 thousand, compared to $787 thousand for the full year 2022, due to lower Canada product sales resulting from the prior year inclusion of approximately $120 thousand of revenue recognized in connection with the delivery PoNS devices related to noncash consideration paid in the Company’s acquisition of Heuro.

Cost of revenue for the full year 2023 increased $120 thousand to $583 thousand, compared to cost of revenue of $463 thousand for the full year 2022, primarily attributable to fixed overhead costs, including salaries and benefits of employees involved in management of the supply chain and certain production costs.

Gross profit for the full year 2023 was $61 thousand, compared to gross profit of $324 thousand for the full year 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the full year 2023 decreased to $9.3 million, compared to $10.6 million for the full year 2022, due primarily to a $0.6 million decrease in stock-based compensation and a $0.6 million decrease in payroll taxes including the $0.5 million Employee Retention Credit claims we filed for the prior eligible periods.

Research and development expenses for the full year 2023 decreased to $2.9 million, compared to $4.3 million for the full year 2022, due primarily to decreases in product development expenses and clinical trial activities as we transitioned our focus from product development and clinical trials to U.S. commercialization activities beginning in 2022.

Operating loss for the full year 2023 decreased $3.1 million to a loss of $12.4 million, compared to a loss of $15.5 million for the full year 2022.

Net loss for the full year 2023 was $8.9 million, compared to $14.1 million for the full year 2022. The basic and diluted net loss per share for the full year 2023 was $14.56 per share, compared to $52.13 per share, for the full year 2022.

Cash and Liquidity

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.0 million, compared to $2.1 used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting the results of our continued focus on managing cash burn.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $5.2 million, compared to $14.5 million at December 31, 2022. In Q1 2024, the Company generated $1.3 million of net proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock under its ATM program at an average share price of $9.27 per share, extending the cash runway into Q3 2024.

The Company had no debt outstanding at December 31, 2023.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative, non-implantable, orally applied therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece connected to a controller and it’s used, primarily at home, with physical rehabilitation exercise, to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device, which delivers mild electrical impulses to the tongue, is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS has shown effectiveness in treating gait or balance and a significant reduction in the risk of falling in stroke patients in Canada, where it received authorization for sale in three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Product sales, net $ 123 $ 281 $ 605 $ 778 Other revenue 11 1 39 9 Total revenue 134 282 644 787 Cost of revenue 90 150 583 463 Gross profit 44 132 61 324 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,632 1,967 9,271 10,640 Research and development expenses 650 794 2,942 4,262 Amortization expense 8 40 117 181 Goodwill and fixed asset impairment — — 159 757 Total operating expenses 2,290 2,801 12,489 15,840 Loss from operations (2,246 ) (2,669 ) (12,428 ) (15,516 ) Nonoperating income (expense) Interest income (expense), net — 85 257 (834 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 915 (2,462 ) 2,966 3,027 Foreign exchange (loss) gain 213 154 275 (756 ) Other income (expense), net 73 6 80 7 Nonoperating income (expense), net 1,201 (2,217 ) 3,578 1,444 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,045 ) (4,886 ) (8,850 ) (14,072 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (1,045 ) $ (4,886 ) $ (8,850 ) $ (14,072 ) Loss per share Basic $ (1.47 ) $ (8.66 ) $ (14.56 ) $ (52.13 ) Diluted $ (1.47 ) $ (8.66 ) $ (14.56 ) $ (52.13 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 708,603 564,014 607,890 269,929 Diluted 708,603 564,014 607,890 269,929





