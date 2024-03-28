CEA Industries Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Louisville, Colorado, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), is reporting results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

Q4 2023

(unaudited) Q3 2023

(unaudited) Q4 2022

(unaudited) Revenue $ 251 $ 914 $ 1,461 Gross Profit $ (286 ) $ (104 ) $ 151 Gross Margin (113.8 %) (11.4 %) 10.3 % Operating Expenses $ 709 $ 703 $ 1,433 Net Income/(Loss) $ (988 ) $ (799 ) $ (1,272 )





Full Year 2023 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

FY 2023 FY 2022 Revenue $ 6,911 $ 11,283 Gross Profit $ 542 $ 1,145 Gross Margin 7.8 % 10.1 % Operating Expenses $ 3,495 $ 6,869 Net Income/(Loss) $ (2,912 ) $ (5,497 )





“We continue to operate under the lean cost structure implemented during 2023, with a focus on expense reduction and capital preservation, as we manage through our remaining backlog,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. “Subsequent to year-end we enacted additional headcount reductions, which we anticipate will result in annualized cost savings of ~$230,000, in support of our ongoing efforts to optimize our operating expense profile.”

Mr. McDonald continued: “As previously announced on August 14, 2023, the Board of Directors remains steadfast in their examination of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, or other potential strategic or financial transaction. We will provide updates on any material developments that result from this process.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.3 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributed to lower bookings over the last twelve months.

Net bookings in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.1 million compared to $0.2 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog was $0.4 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in the Company’s net bookings and backlog for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by fewer capital expenditures by cannabis operators in the markets served by the Company, in addition to a reduced sales effort.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(0.3) million compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2022. Gross margin was (113.8%) compared to 10.3% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by lower revenue and fixed costs becoming a larger percentage of revenue. Fixed costs include the cost of services, engineering, manufacturing, and project management.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 51% to $0.7 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by reduced personnel and marketing costs and lower product development expenses.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 improved to $1.0 million or $(0.12) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million or $(0.18) per share for the same period in 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $12.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $18.6 million on December 31, 2022, while working capital decreased by $2.6 million during this period. At December 31, 2023, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. ( www.ceaindustries.com ) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company’s comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators’ product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,508,251 $ 18,637,114 Accounts receivable, net 18,655 2,649 Contract assets, net 224,414 - Inventory, net 296,404 348,411 Prepaid expenses and other 313,115 1,489,921 Total Current Assets 13,360,839 20,478,095 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 38,558 68,513 Intangible assets, net 1,830 1,830 Deposits 14,747 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use asset 356,109 462,874 Total Noncurrent Assets 411,244 547,964 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,772,083 $ 21,026,059 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 624,724 $ 1,207,258 Deferred revenue 499,800 4,338,570 Accrued equity compensation - 89,970 Current portion of operating lease liability 126,724 118,235 Total Current Liabilities 1,251,248 5,754,033 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liability, net of current portion 259,627 376,851 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 259,627 376,851 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,510,875 6,130,884 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) - - SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 8,076,372 and 7,953,974 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 81 80 Additional paid in capital 49,451,419 49,173,836 Accumulated deficit (37,190,292 ) (34,278,741 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 12,261,208 14,895,175 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 13,772,083 $ 21,026,059





CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 251,093 $ 1,460,798 $ 6,910,951 $ 11,283,189 Cost of revenue 536,919 1,309,796 6,368,872 10,138,249 Gross profit (285,826 ) 151,002 542,079 1,144,940 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing expenses 16,445 292,566 273,409 1,157,871 Product development costs - 65,514 76,487 319,987 Selling, general and administrative expenses 693,023 1,075,248 3,145,328 4,759,865 Goodwill impairment charges - - - 631,064 Total operating expenses 709,467 1,433,328 3,495,224 6,868,787 Operating loss (995,293 ) (1,282,326 ) (2,953,145 ) (5,723,847 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net - - 7,778 191,358 Interest income (expense), net 7,774 10,729 33,816 35,314 Total other income (expense) 7,774 10,729 41,594 226,672 Loss before provision for income taxes (987,519 ) (1,271,597 ) (2,911,551 ) (5,497,175 ) Income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (987,519 ) $ (1,271,597 ) $ (2,911,551 ) $ (5,497,175 ) Convertible preferred series B stock dividends - - - (35,984 ) Deemed dividend on convertible preferred series B stock on down round - - - (439,999 ) Net loss available to common shareholders $ (987,519 ) $ (1,271,597 ) $ (2,911,551 ) $ (5,973,158 ) Loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 8,076,372 7,094,410 8,075,228 7,094,410





CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in US Dollars except share numbers)