KFC Canada Does it Again and Launches ‘$4.95 Fill Up’- Quality Meals at an Unbeatable Price

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up, Ontario! KFC Canada rolls out an unbeatable offer. Introducing the ‘$4.95 Fill Up,’ available in original recipe or spicy, priced at $4.95 plus tax. This new offer is sure to be a go-to for consumers seeking a delicious quality meal that is affordable.



The ‘Fill Up’, exclusively available in Ontario for a limited time, features the Original Recipe Slider that is made with 100% Canadian chicken, hand-breaded with KFC’s signature 11 herbs and spices. This offer includes an individual size of new crispy fries and a side of your choice. Plus, for those who like it hot, there’s a spicy version that is topped with zesty spicy mayo.

"At KFC, we're always finding ways to bring our fans Finger Lickin' Good quality food that's affordable," said Laura Mallozzi, Marketing Manager, KFC Canada. "With the new '$4.95 Fill Up, we’re doing just that. Not only is this offer wallet-friendly, they’re packed with iconic flavours that KFC fans love and expect. The Original Recipe ‘Fill Up' is designed to satisfy your cravings."

This deal is available exclusively in Ontario at participating locations and on KFC.ca or the KFC Canada App until May 12. Take advantage of this incredible offer while it lasts.

For photography assets, please click here.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca.

For further information please contact:

Sreeja Sasidharan

647.212.3121

sreeja.sasidharan@narrative.ca