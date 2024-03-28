Canoe Financial proposes changes to Canoe Premium Income Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) announced today its intent to make changes to the investment objective of Canoe Premium Income Fund (the “Fund”).



Proposed changes

The changes are subject to securityholder approval. If approved:

the Fund’s investment objectives will be to generate income and long-term capital growth by primarily writing put options, investing in equity securities, and/or writing call options on these equities,



the Fund will seek to achieve its objectives by primarily writing cash covered put options on North American equities, as well as investing in a diversified portfolio of North American equities, writing covered calls, and employing other options strategies, and



the Fund will be renamed Canoe Premium Yield Fund.



Securityholder voting

At a special meeting of securityholders of the Fund expected to be held on or about June 10, 2024, the Manager will seek the approval of securityholders of record of the Fund as at April 24, 2024 to change its fundamental investment objective. If approved, the investment objective change will take effect as at the close of business on or about June 20, 2024, at which time the name of the Fund will be changed to Canoe Premium Yield Fund.

A Notice-and-Access document, which outlines the procedures for accessing the management information circular containing full details of the proposals, will be mailed on or about May 7, 2024, to securityholders of record on the record date. The management information circular will also be made available following the mailing date on www.sedarplus.ca. All costs and expenses associated with the change in objectives will be borne by Canoe Financial.

